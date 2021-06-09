News

Naughty Dog Looks To Be Working On A Standalone Multiplayer Game

by Liana Ruppert on Jun 09, 2021 at 09:57 AM

A recent job posting seemingly reveals that Naughty Dog is working on a standalone multiplayer game, a first for the Last of Us studio. The first Last of Us game had a pretty nifty multiplayer component, but it looks like Naughty Dog is working on something wholly unique with a standalone title. 

As spotted by the folks over at VGC, several new job listings share a little insight into what the studio is working on, namely posts for a Gameplay Scriptwriter and Level Designer. The "newest adventure" states that it the "studio's first standalone multiplayer game." Naughty Dog has offered co-op adventures in the past, as mentioned with the first Last of Us game previously, but this looks to be something completely different. 

It looks like the gaming company isn't looking to abandon its narrative roots with this move either. Both listings show a desire to integrate powerful storytelling, the kind Naughty Dog is known for, into its in-progress multiplayer experience. This is abundantly clear with one listing in particular that reads, “We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project. This is a rare opportunity to make an impact in your discipline and craft an experience that will be enjoyed and shared by millions of players around the world.”

So the question remains: will this be a new IP standalone MP game or something that ties into The Last of Us. As we mentioned in our E3 predictions video, I personally think this could tie into The Last of Us Part 2. We know that Factions for the sequel was pushed back, and it's possible that this delay inspired the team to push this as a separate entity. 

We don't know anything at this time, but with E3 right around the corner and Sony hosting its own showcase this Summer, we may be getting a first look at what's next sometime soon. In the meantime, you can learn more about The Last of Us Part 2 with our game hub here

What are your thoughts on this "standalone" multiplayer experience? Do you think this is Factions or something new entirely? Sound off with your hot takes in the comment section below! 

[Source: Naughty Dog via VGC]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

What Would A Dark And Violent Pokémon Game Look Like? Feast Your Eyes On Palworld

Review
Ratchet &amp; Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Review – Dazzling Dimensional Duality

News
First Dungeons &amp; Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

First Dungeons & Dragons Movie Set Photos Revealed

News
Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A &quot;Million-Dollar Card, Baby&quot;

Pokémon Card Logan Paul Wore To Mayweather Fight Is A "Million-Dollar Card, Baby"

Feature
What Games Have The Game Informer Staff Replayed The Most?

What Games Have The Game Informer Staff Replayed The Most?

Feature
Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

Dragon Age 4 And The Future Of Thedas

News
Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

Cyberpunk 2077 Leak Shows Off Internal Bug Montage, Footage Of Third-Person Mode

guide
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Guide: Suicide Mission Mass Effect 2

News
Full Borderlands Movie Cast Photo Revealed, Possible Full Trailer Reveal Coming Soon?

Full Borderlands Movie Cast Photo Revealed, Possible Full Trailer Reveal Coming Soon?

Mod Corner
This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower

This Skyrim Mod Gives You Grandma Shirley As A Follower