Naughty Dog Looks To Be Working On A Standalone Multiplayer Game

A recent job posting seemingly reveals that Naughty Dog is working on a standalone multiplayer game, a first for the Last of Us studio. The first Last of Us game had a pretty nifty multiplayer component, but it looks like Naughty Dog is working on something wholly unique with a standalone title.

As spotted by the folks over at VGC, several new job listings share a little insight into what the studio is working on, namely posts for a Gameplay Scriptwriter and Level Designer. The "newest adventure" states that it the "studio's first standalone multiplayer game." Naughty Dog has offered co-op adventures in the past, as mentioned with the first Last of Us game previously, but this looks to be something completely different.

It looks like the gaming company isn't looking to abandon its narrative roots with this move either. Both listings show a desire to integrate powerful storytelling, the kind Naughty Dog is known for, into its in-progress multiplayer experience. This is abundantly clear with one listing in particular that reads, “We’re seeking to bring the same level of ambition and quality of our signature, story-driven games to this unique multiplayer project. This is a rare opportunity to make an impact in your discipline and craft an experience that will be enjoyed and shared by millions of players around the world.”

So the question remains: will this be a new IP standalone MP game or something that ties into The Last of Us. As we mentioned in our E3 predictions video, I personally think this could tie into The Last of Us Part 2. We know that Factions for the sequel was pushed back, and it's possible that this delay inspired the team to push this as a separate entity.

We don't know anything at this time, but with E3 right around the corner and Sony hosting its own showcase this Summer, we may be getting a first look at what's next sometime soon. In the meantime, you can learn more about The Last of Us Part 2 with our game hub here.

[Source: Naughty Dog via VGC]