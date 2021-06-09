Evil Dead Game Gameplay Will Be Revealed This Week

Pre-E3 has begun with Summer Game Fest kicking off the festivities with tons of game reveals and celebration. For those that love a good zombie tale, Evil Dead: The Game is on the way. Based off of the movie, the Evil Dead game will have gameplay revealed later this week, and we've got our first look at Cheryl Williams before we get the full showcase.

The Twitter account for the upcoming game teased an image of Cheryl in a very Friday the 13th / Dead by Daylight fashion. With the traditional red font and vacant stare, this teaser is just the tip of the iceberg before we see the full gameplay reveal on Thursday, June 10.

This will be the first time we've seen gameplay for Evil Dead, but what we really want to see is good 'ol Ash. While his sister is cool and all, the world is a little bit better with the weirdness that is her brother. That being said, it is nice to see Cheryl front and center seeing as she is a playable character. Hopefully, we'll be seeing more fan-favorites from the iconic horror movie franchise later this week.

Interested in learning more about the game ahead of the gameplay reveal? According to the game's official synopsis:

“Step into the shoes of Ash Williams or his friends from the iconic Evil Dead franchise and work together in a game loaded with over-the-top co-op and PVP multiplayer action! Play as a team of four survivors, exploring, looting, crafting, managing your fear, and finding key items to seal the breach between worlds in a game inspired by all three original Evil Dead films as well as the Starz original Ash vs Evil Dead television series.”

Are you ready to see more? The Evil Dead: The Game gameplay reveal debuts on June 10.

Are you excited to see the Williams siblings once more in the upcoming Evil Dead game? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!