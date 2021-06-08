Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Teams Up With Disney Plus Once More

One of the perks of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, other than the rotation of free games and day one additions, is the inclusion of Xbox Live. That being said, Microsoft has added a few more perks since the membership's birth, including offering up a trial for Disney Plus in the past. For those feeling some FOMO over all of the Marvel hype over the Disney subscription service, Team Green has just announced that it is bringing back the Disney Plus membership trial for those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The latest offer is back starting today, giving Xbox fans a chance to enjoy classic Disney experiences as well as new shows to binge-watch. Wandavision, The Mandalorian, Winter Soldier, there are so many. With Loki also dropping this week, the Disney Plus envy is real. For those with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you don't have to sit on the sidelines; you can watch along with the rest of the Marvel fans.

How it works is that Ultimate members will be given a 30-day trial to Disney Plus via the Game Pass Perks system. As long as you don't have an active Disney subscription, you qualify to cash in on this, regardless if you've taken advantage of it in the past or not. This is also available for Ultimate members on Xbox consoles and PC, so there's no platform discrimination here despite the library discrepancies.

If you sign up for the free trial, I recommend using either a debit gift card or PayPal. That, or set a reminder. The reason for that recommendation is that it will ask for your payment information, which is standard for any sort of subscription trial (gaming or not). By doing it with the gift card, you won't have to worry about auto-renewal. If you do it by PayPal or set yourself a reminder, you can make sure to cancel before the end of the 30-day trial to avoid paying for a re-up. Pretty easy, but also easy to forget. Just a heads up!

The latest offering for Disney Plus is available now. To learn more, check out the official Xbox blog post here.

What are your thoughts on Disney Plus and its growing line-up of shows and movies? Are you excited for Loki on the horizon, or are you still playing catch up with the other Marvel shows out there? Shout out those thoughts loud and proud in the comment section below!