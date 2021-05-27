Sonic Colors: Ultimate Sprints To Modern Platforms This September

It's no secret that the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise had a particularly rough period in the late '00s and early '10s, but one of the most well-liked entries in the 3D series also came out during that time. Sonic Colors delivered fast-paced action, fun level design, and unique power-ups when it launched in 2010, becoming one of the better-received Sonic games of that era. Unfortunately, the title has been stranded on Wii since its launch, with no re-releases or availability through backwards compatibility. Thankfully, Sega and developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment have changed that by announcing Sonic Colors: Ultimate.

This remaster of the 2010 Wii game delivers the same thrills as the original did 11 years ago, but as with all remasters, you can expect some enhancements. The visuals have been upscaled, the controls and core gameplay have been refined, and players can even tackle an all-new mode. In the brand new Rival Rush mode, Sonic goes head-to-head with Metal Sonic. If you can outrun your robotic rival, you earn rewards.

For those who never experienced Sonic Colors, Dr. Eggman has built a giant, interstellar amusement park that he is powering with captured members of an alien race called Wisps. Sonic learns of this and decides to bust them out of their captivity, but the aid is hardly one-way traffic; the Wisps are able to give Sonic new powers. With the help of the Wisps, Sonic speeds through six unique worlds on his way to stopping Eggman and freeing the colorful aliens.

If Sonic Colors: Ultimate sounds like exactly what you've been waiting for, Sega has a few options for you to choose from. The Standard Retail Physical Pre-Order ($40) includes an exclusive Baby Sonic keychain. The Digital Standard edition ($40) includes the Sonic Movie Boost, giving players an electric boost and aura as seen in the 2020 Sonic the Hedgehog movie, plus exclusive player icons. Finally, the Digital Deluxe version ($45) allows you to jump in a few days early on September 3 at 6 p.m. Pacific / 9 p.m. Eastern, plus exclusive player icons, the Sonic Movie Boost mentioned before, special gold and silver gloves and shoes, and the Ultimate Music Pack featuring three original game remixes.

Sonic Colors: Ultimate launches on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC on September 7. The PC version is digital-only and exclusive to the Epic Games Store.