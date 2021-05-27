News

Gearbox Is Adding Borderlands 3 Crossplay, But Gearbox Was Told To Remove PS5 And PS4 Support

by Liana Ruppert on May 27, 2021 at 07:24 AM

Sony has isolated itself in the past when looking at crossplay. While the company eventually conceded to long-time pressure to add this feature for games like Fortnite despite its previous staunch stance against opening up the ability to play between platforms, it looks like it's still an ongoing battle. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford confirmed that Borderlands 3 crossplay is included in an upcoming update for the game, but that "the publisher" has removed compatibility for PS5 and PS4 players due to certification. 

Pitchford took to Twitter to confirm the crossplay news, a feature that will be available for Xbox, PC, and Google Stadia players. It was meant to include support for PlayStation players before Sony stepped in: 

In the above tweet, Pitchford confirmed the crossplay plans. "Good news or bad news first," he began. "Good news: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad news: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles." 

The publisher for Gearbox in this instance is 2K Games. He references "the publisher" in the tweet but doesn't call the name. Whether the directive came from 2K Games on their in or from Sony down is unclear, but Game Informer has reached out for clarification. Given that Sony requires additional payment for crossplay access, it is a possibility that 2K, as the publisher, opted not to pay the added fee. It's also possible that Sony is still on the fence about what justifies a crossplay title under its umbrella. We hope to have more info soon, so keep this page bookmarked for future updates.

What do you think about Borderlands 3 pulling crossplay support from PlayStation consoles? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Borderlands 3cover

Borderlands 3

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
Release Date:
September 13, 2019 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia, PC), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

Popular Content

cosplay
Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Review
Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Feature
Jennifer Hale On Next Mass Effect, &#039;I Want Shepard Back, 100%&#039; And FemShep To Romance Tali

Jennifer Hale On Next Mass Effect, 'I Want Shepard Back, 100%' And FemShep To Romance Tali

Feature
Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How Thane Has Helped Me Come To Terms With My MS

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: How Thane Has Helped Me Come To Terms With My MS

News
Xbox Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

Xbox Games With Gold June 2021 Free Games Revealed

gamer culture
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

News
New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake

New Uncharted Movie Set Photo Shows Tom Holland As A Younger Nathan Drake

News
Dying Light 2 Information Arriving Later This Week

Dying Light 2 Information Arriving Later This Week

News
Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Will Be At This Week&#039;s PlayStation State Of Play

Horizon Forbidden West PS5 Gameplay Will Be At This Week's PlayStation State Of Play

opinion
Vault Of Glass Is A Huge Win For Bungie And Destiny 2 Players

Vault Of Glass Is A Huge Win For Bungie And Destiny 2 Players