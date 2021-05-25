News

Resident Evil Is Crashing Dead By Daylight, Here's What You Need To Know

by Liana Ruppert on May 25, 2021 at 01:27 PM

Dead by Daylight is no stranger to bringing iconic worlds from the horror realm into its game. We've had horror staples like Saw, we've seen K-Pop invade the scene with jealous pop stars, we've even had Silent Hill make a comeback thanks to the Dead by Daylight experience. Now, Resident Evil is throwing its world into the mix, including a few familiar faces and a new means to survive. 

This horror adventure from Behaviour Interactive is celebrating its 5-year anniversary and to mark the killer milestone, the team showed off a closer look at Resident Evil making its way into the title. The latest crossover is poised to join the fray on June 15, so what can players expect? Plenty! Let's break it down.

The Resident Evil chapter will bring two new survivors to Dead by Daylight, characters that you'll immediately recognize. Leon Kennedy joins the fight alongside Jill Valentine. Both have three perks for players to get comfy with, including Leon's Flashbang perk that provides something entirely new to Dead by Daylight. Now, Leon can hide in a locker to craft a grenade, marking the first time players will be able to spawn a brand new item.

On the Killer side, Nemesis returns. He can infect Survivors with his tentacle attacks. Each infection gives him more power and longer tentacle reach. This isn't hentai, it's just his schtick. To "get better" after being infected, players can scout for vaccines hidden throughout the map, using them to continue on their mission regarding generators.

It wouldn't be a new chapter without a new map. The Resident Evil add-on will bring with it the Racoon City Police station, though this iteration has definitely seen better days. 

 

“We could not have dreamed of a better way to celebrate our fifth anniversary than by welcoming the legendary characters from Resident Evil into our universe. They are at the root of all horror in video games and we are humbled to be able to honor that legacy with a new chapter, thus cementing our own position as the Hall of Fame of Horror”, explains Mathieu Côté, Game Director for Dead by Daylight. “We are so very grateful to Capcom for everything they've done in the last 25 years to bring us immersive, terrifying games. It is an incredibly proud moment for us.”

Oh, and one more thing: zombies are coming! For the first time in Dead by Daylight, AI zombies are flooding the map to help Nemesis. Not only do players need to be aware of the Killer, but now also these PvE enemies as well. 

Players will be able to experience it for themselves when the Resident Evil Chapter arrives in Dead by Daylight on June 15 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia. 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Dead by Daylightcover

Dead by Daylight

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC, iOS, Android
Release Date:
June 14, 2016 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC), 
April 16, 2020 (iOS, Android), 
November 10, 2020 (Xbox Series X/S), 
November 12, 2020 (PlayStation 5)

