News

J.J. Abrams Confirms Portal Movie Is In Active Development With Warner Bros.

by Liana Ruppert on May 25, 2021 at 05:10 PM

Gaming adaptations are the big craze in recent years, but what about the Portal movie that was confirmed to be in development? J.J. Abrams shed a little light on the future of the Valve take, confirming that it is still in active development at Warner Bros., though also providing an update that he is no longer actively involved with the Half-Life adaptation that was also rumored. 

If you don't remember a Portal movie being announced, don't worry - it's been a while. It was announced back in 2013 that both Abrams and Valve were working in tandem to bring the physics-based puzzler to life in a new way.

Abrams told IGN during a recent press event“We actually do have a script that’s being written for the Portal movie now at [Warner Bros.]. We’re really excited about the take and the pitch, so it feels like that thing’s finally on the rails.”

While he didn't confirm any other information, including who is writing the upcoming movie, he did add that it has loads of potential and will be "super fun" for fans. That being said, he did iterate that it will be a fun adventure that Warner Bros. is at the helm for. Especially so since Portal has a pretty open-ended storyline, making it easy to take it in any chosen creative direction. 

We don't know what the story will adapt, exactly. Will it star Chell? Will it take a cue from the first Portal or the second Portal? Who is the new director? Who will portray the infamous Cave Johnson and all of his lemons?! The world needs answers, Abrams, the world needs answers! 

Are you excited for a Portal movie and for it to finally be making progress? What are you hoping to see in the upcoming adaptation? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. Do it for Wheatley! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Senior Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Review
Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

Biomutant Review – The Short Branch Of The Evolutionary Tree

cosplay
Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

Lady Dimitrescu Face Model Cosplays As Her Character For Cool Resident Evil Village Tribute

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Mass Effect Is Crossing Over With No Man&#039;s Sky

Mass Effect Is Crossing Over With No Man's Sky

News
Xbox Game Pass Adding The Riftbreaker At Launch

Xbox Game Pass Adding The Riftbreaker At Launch

Feature
Best Renegade Moments In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Best Renegade Moments In Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, &quot;We Didn&#039;t Have An Identity&quot;

Elder Scrolls Online Creative Director Reflects Back On Rough Launch, "We Didn't Have An Identity"

gamer culture
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series, Infinite Darkness, Gets Its Own Drink Line

Review
Knockout City Review – Dodgeball Delight

Knockout City Review – Dodgeball Delight