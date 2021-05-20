News

Lies Of P Is The Dark Souls Of Pinocchio

by Daniel Tack on May 20, 2021 at 09:45 AM

Announced with a stylish and undeniably intriguing trailer, Neowiz and Round8 studio are bringing a Souls-like Pinocchio experience to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC. Truly, playing as Pinocchio in a souls-style game is only suited for such powerful platforms. First, check out the story trailer below to get a sense of the environments and style.

In Lies of P, you play as Pinocchio in a world where humanity has been lost. The cityscape around you has become a nightmare, and you must find Mr. Geppetto to unravel the world’s mysteries. A Disney take on Carlo Collodi’s famous novel, this is not.

“We’ve been toying with the idea of retelling Pinocchio’s tale in our own way for some time. Lies of P is the culmination of our dreams and our nightmares. It’s definitely a version of this classic story that you’ve never seen before,” said Jiwon Choi, development director for Lies of P. “To us, Pinocchio has always been a grimly dark tale of the lies we tell to get by in a world that’s not always black and white. We can’t wait to show you more of the game in the coming months.”

In Souls-like fashion, you will take on terrifying opponents and explore a dark world inspired by the Belle Époque Era, showcasing a collapsed city that was once prosperous and vibrant. Here’s something you may not expect. Because you’re playing as Pinocchio, one of the core concepts in the game is to lie. Depending on the lies you tell over the course of the game, the ending will differ.

While we don’t know too much as to how combat and mechanics are going to play out at this time, there is a weapon crafting system that allows players to combine weapons with one another to create new ones. There are also skill systems that tap into the fact that Pinocchio is a doll, allowing him to swap out parts of his body to gain new features and abilities.

Are you interested in this tale of darkness, lies, and deception? Are you excited to play as a puppet mechanoid that will do anything to become human? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Xbox Game Pass Adds 15 New Games Starting Today

Feature
Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

Top 10 Mass Effect Legendary Edition Mistakes Every Player Should Avoid

gamer culture
Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

Resident Evil Village Cosplayer Does ASMR In Full Lady Dimitrescu Cosplay

News
Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

Destiny 2: Season Of The Splicer Ikora Voice Actress Change, Meet The New Warlock Vanguard

News
GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

GTA Online And Red Dead Online Getting Big Summer Updates

News
Netflix&#039;s Resident Evil TV Series &#039;Infinite Darkness&#039; Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

Netflix's Resident Evil TV Series 'Infinite Darkness' Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

News
New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

New Dying Light 2 Video Shares More About The Story, Open-World Events, Factions, And More

gamer culture
Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle

Mass Effect Legendary Edition Panel Spawns Awesome MaleShep vs. FemShep Battle

cover reveal
Cover Reveal – Psychonauts 2

Cover Reveal – Psychonauts 2