Call Of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded Update Patch Notes, 80's Action Heroes Event Goes Live

by Liana Ruppert on May 20, 2021 at 10:25 AM

A new Call of Duty: Warzone update is here, and it comes bearing gifts of 80's action stars, new events, and a whole lot more. For those interested in the Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update, here is what you need to know. 

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Update - Reloaded

First, let's talk about events. The 80's Action Heroes event is kicking off with the Reloaded update, bringing two sets of nine challenges for players to take on to earn exclusive new rewards. This event is available for both Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, and it is available starting today! Finish all nine Black Ops Cold challenges to unlock a special tactical rifle weapon blueprint and the nine challenges for Warzone to unlock a unique sniper rifle weapon blueprint. 

The Power Grab limited-time mode also arrives with the sole aim of ramping up Warzone's intensity to 11. In this mode, players must take out other Operators while completing Contracts and looting all of the Supply Boxes within the map to uncover dog tags. With each tag recovered, players will scale tiers for special rewards, rewards designed to help you win against other players. Once it comes down to the wire with taking control of the flag, the match's fate relies on what players have in their arsenal during the final circle. No load-outs. Smaller circles. No Gulag. Good luck!

Regarding playlist changes: 

  • Adding:
    • Verdansk – Power Grab
    • Plunder – Quads
    • Rebirth Island - Resurgence Trios 
  • Removing:
    • Verdansk - Mini Royale
    • Plunder - Blood Money Duos
    • Rebirth Island - Resurgence Quads

For maps, here is what players have to look forward to, according to Activision: 

  • New Point of Interest: Nakatomi Plaza (Launch)
    • The headquarters of the Nakatomi Corporation have moved from sunny Los Angeles to Verdansk’s Downtown for a limited time
       
  • New Point of Interest: Survival Camps (Launch)
    • Around Verdansk, numerous campsites have been converted into Survival Camps as a homage to Rambo: First Blood Part II
       
  • New Point of Interest: CIA Outpost (Launch)
    • One of the aircraft hangars in Verdansk’s northwest sector has been converted into a makeshift CIA Outpost, as these agents need a home base to start tracking down the elusive Rambo

Other changes include Gunsmith Customs being added for Black Ops Cold War weapons and gameplay tweaks with a new Combat Bow Killstreak with core BR, Plunder, and Power Grab. To learn more about the latest update, check out the official update blog post right here

