How To Donate To Help Palestine

A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in Palestine. As violence escalates throughout the region with the Israeli Army raising the threat of war, Palestinian civilians are suffering. Numerous lives have been lost, people are injured, and families are being evicted from their homes in Gaza, Jerusalem, and surrounding areas.

Support is being provided by groups within the area, and you can help them by donating funds. Any amount you provide will help bring food, water, clothing, medical supplies, and other essential items to Palestinians in need. Our friends at IGN and The Tab have compiled a list of charities and organizations that are providing these services and goods. We're listing them below as well to get you connected immediately.

Doctors Without Borders

Click here to help Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) provide relief to Palestinians in Jerusalem and other areas that have been injured during the conflict.

Palestine Children's Relief Fund

Click here to donate to Palestine Children's Relief Fund to continue providing direct humanitarian aid to the children of Gaza.

Just Giving

Click here to provide aid to Muslim Relief Charity for Palestinians in Gaza. This team is bringing clean water, food packages, warm meals, and more to orphans, widows, educational resources, and more.

Medical Aid for Palestinians

Click here to donate to Medical Aid for Palestinians' efforts to bring, basic, yet essential medicines to patients in Gaza.

FOA

Click here to help prevent Palestinian families from being evicted in East Jerusalem.

United Nations Relief and Works Agency

Click here to help the UNRWA provide families in need with food, critical health care, cash assistance, education, and the construction of needed infrastructure.