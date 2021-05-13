PS5: Two New DualSense Controller Colors Revealed, Including Midnight Black

Sony has revealed two new DualSense controller colors for PS5 players to enjoy and the reveal couldn't have come at a more perfect time with so many amazing releases on the horizon. The two new color options are set to go live later next month, but we've got our first look at the new Cosmic Red and Midnight Black today.

Senior director of PS VR, esports, peripherals marketing, and licensing Isabelle Tomatis took to the PlayStation Blog to reveal the newest additions to the PS5 accessory line. When the PlayStation 5 was first revealed in all of its white and blue glory, gamers were enthralled with the unique futuristic design, but there was a high demand for a black option. While the console itself will remain white, one of the new DualSense controllers being offered hits that sleek tech spot, with the other coming in with a vibrant Cosmic Red look:

The two new controller options will be hitting shelves next month, though exact dates will vary depending on the retailer. “Both Midnight Black and Cosmic Red feature a subtle blue hue, that produces unique shades of red and black," said Satoshi Aoyagi in the blog post about the newest additions. "A blue hue is also present in the original DualSense wireless controller colors, so all three colors compliment each other nicely. The controller’s button colors and detailing has been tailored to complement the new colors as well. We hope these new additions will bring further joy and excitement to our fans’ gaming experience.”

To learn more about the two new controllers, you can check out the official posting right here.

The blog post also teased more insight into the controller's unique features, including a deeper dive into Returnal's impressive haptic feedback and adaptive trigger support. On the subject of Returnal, you can also learn more about how that game is every bit worth the $70 price tag, at least according to our own Dan Tack.

What do you think about the two new DualSense controller colors for PS5? What other designs would you like to see Sony add next? Shout out those thoughts loud and proud in the comment section below!