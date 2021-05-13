Dungeons & Dragons Dark Alliance Will Be On Xbox Game Pass On Day One

Earlier this month, we got a new look at Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance courtesy of Tuque Games creative art director Stefan Leblanc. He shared how heavy metal inspired the game, including sharing new concept art to show off the new direction. You can see all of that, and more, right here. But, there's more! Today, Microsoft has confirmed that the new Dark Alliance game will be a day one addition to Xbox Game Pass, giving members a chance to play for free!

Players will be able to be the adventurer they were always meant to be when Dark Alliance arrives on June 22. With its arrival as a day one launch title on Xbox Game Pass, this means that players that are members of this particular subscription service can jump into a new journey at no additional cost. There is a lot to be excited for with this third-person action brawler. This is especially true for those that are looking for a new fantasy game to dive into with friends. With up to 4-player co-op, what do you have to lose when you can play for free?

There is no denying that the Xbox Game Pass is a solid deal for those looking for a more cost-effecitve way to expand their library, and the value of this service continues to grow every month. For those interested, there are two versions of this membership to choose from with the standard Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate. Xbox Game Pass is $9.99, whereas the Ultimate version includes Xbox Live for $14.99.

An option like this has become even more viable as the price point for certain games is now at $70. This fact is even more prevalent since the resources behind this library continue to grow, including the recent EA Play and Bethesda additions. With first-party day one games being included as a perk, and surprise reveals like MLB The Show 21, Xbox continues to prove that it has a few surprises up its proverbial sleeve with this new generation for the Microsoft brand.

Are you excited for the arrival of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance? What do you hope gets added next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!