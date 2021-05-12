Twin Suns Corp Working On A New AAA Cross Platform Title

Twin Suns Corp is a new Seattle-based game studio with plenty of serious industry clout behind it. Tim Longo Jr., Forest Swartout Large, and Jeff Morris are the founders, with fifteen other veterans also onboard with experience on numerous titles from Tomb Raider to Elder Scrolls. While the rest of the team isn’t known yet, the founders themselves have significant experience. Tim Longo Jr. is well known for work on Halo and Tomb Raider, Large on Hitman and Tomb Raider, and Morris on Gears of War and Unreal Tournament - and that’s just a small abridged summary of their careers. With many other veterans also joining the team, they’re sure to be working on something interesting. Go ahead and start the speculation!

Tim Longo, Co-Founder and CEO of Twin Suns Corp, said in a release “Forming this company and team is about bringing incredible people together to collaborate and make uniquely creative and amazing action games. Twin Suns Corp is literally a dream team of expert talent from across the planet and I can’t wait to work with all of them again.”

Hiro Capital, which is a venture capital fund for creators, is investing 6.4 million dollars across Twin Suns Corp and another game platform, FRVR. According to their reveal, Twin Suns Corp is building a next-gen AAA cross-platform title that is launching a new IP and franchise. That’s a hell of a task, but it looks like Twin Suns Corp is assembling the resources to make it happen.

Hiro Capital partner Ian Livingstone said in a press release “I had the pleasure of working with Tim Longo on the Tomb Raider reboot before he went on to become Creative Director at 343 Industries to develop Halo 5. Tim is hugely talented and has assembled a fantastic team at Twin Suns. We are delighted to be partnering with Tim and his team and are incredibly excited by the potential of their creative vision and their ability to develop groundbreaking new titles in the AAA space.”

What do you think Twin Suns Corp is going to come up with in terms of genre or game style? Are you intrigued by the new company? Let us know in the comments!