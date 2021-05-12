News

Twin Suns Corp Working On A New AAA Cross Platform Title

by Daniel Tack on May 12, 2021 at 08:00 AM

Twin Suns Corp is a new Seattle-based game studio with plenty of serious industry clout behind it. Tim Longo Jr., Forest Swartout Large, and Jeff Morris are the founders, with fifteen other veterans also onboard with experience on numerous titles from Tomb Raider to Elder Scrolls. While the rest of the team isn’t known yet, the founders themselves have significant experience. Tim Longo Jr. is well known for work on Halo and Tomb Raider, Large on Hitman and Tomb Raider, and Morris on Gears of War and Unreal Tournament - and that’s just a small abridged summary of their careers. With many other veterans also joining the team, they’re sure to be working on something interesting. Go ahead and start the speculation!

Tim Longo, Co-Founder and CEO of Twin Suns Corp, said in a release “Forming this company and team is about bringing incredible people together to collaborate and make uniquely creative and amazing action games. Twin Suns Corp is literally a dream team of expert talent from across the planet and I can’t wait to work with all of them again.” 

Hiro Capital, which is a venture capital fund for creators, is investing 6.4 million dollars across Twin Suns Corp and another game platform, FRVR. According to their reveal, Twin Suns Corp is building a next-gen AAA cross-platform title that is launching a new IP and franchise. That’s a hell of a task, but it looks like Twin Suns Corp is assembling the resources to make it happen.

Hiro Capital partner Ian Livingstone said in a press release “I had the pleasure of working with Tim Longo on the Tomb Raider reboot before he went on to become Creative Director at 343 Industries to develop Halo 5. Tim is hugely talented and has assembled a fantastic team at Twin Suns. We are delighted to be partnering with Tim and his team and are incredibly excited by the potential of their creative vision and their ability to develop groundbreaking new titles in the AAA space.”

What do you think Twin Suns Corp is going to come up with in terms of genre or game style? Are you intrigued by the new company? Let us know in the comments!

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

Feature
Here&#039;s Why You Should Play Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Here's Why You Should Play Mass Effect Legendary Edition

News
Frankenstein&#039;s Army Director Claims Resident Evil Village Monsters Are Based Off His Designs

Frankenstein's Army Director Claims Resident Evil Village Monsters Are Based Off His Designs

News
The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

The Top 10 PlayStation 5 Games

News
Bungie Reveals Adorable Destiny 2 Fallen Baby Plushie After Season of the Splicer Fanfare

Bungie Reveals Adorable Destiny 2 Fallen Baby Plushie After Season of the Splicer Fanfare

gamer culture
Nine Inch Nails And Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collide With &#039;Nine Inch Nooks&#039;

Nine Inch Nails And Animal Crossing: New Horizons Collide With 'Nine Inch Nooks'

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Magic: The Gathering Goes Dungeons &amp; Dragons In July

Magic: The Gathering Goes Dungeons & Dragons In July

News
[UPDATE] Marvel Strike Force Back Online After Entire Evening Of Emergency Maintenance

[UPDATE] Marvel Strike Force Back Online After Entire Evening Of Emergency Maintenance

Mod Corner
Nier: Automata HD Texture Pack Mod Completed After Four Years Of Development

Nier: Automata HD Texture Pack Mod Completed After Four Years Of Development

News
A New Halo Infinite Trailer Is Being Teased

A New Halo Infinite Trailer Is Being Teased