New Returnal Update Addresses Save Corruption Issues From Previous Patch

Yesterday, a new update was pushed through and quickly taken back down for Returnal when it was revealed that the patch was corrupting player saves. Given the nature of Returnal saves in itself, this update upset a lot of players, especially regarding the game's notorious difficulty. Now, a new update is live for Returnal that reverts it to a previous build pre-corruption while also addressing known issues like Trophies and the keyboard cheats exploit.

Returnal update 1.3.4

Patch 1.3.4 allows for all save games to be safe to play once more. The studio also outlined steps that players can take that were hit with the corrupt data issue:

Some game saves will have become corrupted with Patch 1.3.3, but maintained their file size. Players with those save games are able to safely continue their progress after installing Patch 1.3.4, without the need for using a backed-up save game.

Unfortunately other save games will have been effectively "deleted" by Patch 1.3.3, with their file size reducing to 0KB. These save games are not directly salvageable by Patch 1.3.4, without a backup save game available.

In those cases, please try using a backed-up save from PS+ if available, after installing Patch 1.3.4. With an intact save game from PS+, players can safely restore and continue playing with Patch 1.3.4 installed.

Depending on the console settings, the cloud save may have been overwritten by the "deleted" save game noted above. If this is the case, progress will remain unsalvageable, even with Patch 1.3.4.

The latest issue also patched out a keyboard exploit that allowed players to implement cheat codes when playing on PlayStation 5. No more god mode, sorry.

The known Trophies issue has also been addressed, so players should be able to see the Trophies they earn as normal.

The last update also promises that update 1.3.5 will be dropping soon with more fixes, so stay tuned.

[Source: Housemarque]