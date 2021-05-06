News

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance Is Coming To PS5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, And Switch

by Daniel Tack on May 06, 2021 at 11:50 AM

It looks like we just can’t get enough Dungeons & Dragons these days! The 2001 hack-n-slash dungeon crawler Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance is back tomorrow, May 7th, on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Switch. It’s great to see this title get a new chance at life in a new era of gaming. Reported today by IGN, the classic is coming back! Also, it’s important to not confuse this rerelease with the upcoming release of Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance. Wow, there sure are a lot of Forgotten Realms Dungeons & Dragons games, hunh? Almost like it was a really cool setting. You can watch the trailer here:

The original game was well-liked enough, but sort of became a cult classic over the years, as a Diablo-esque monster masher over other D&D offerings of the era that were more complex RPG fare. The cycle of leveling up, looting, and smashing through the various areas as different characters was an undeniably compelling loop. If you got bored of one character, it was easy enough to play one of the other archetypes. You can play as a dwarven fighter, a human archer, or an elven sorceress, each with their own special powers and skills. Personally, I liked crushing stuff with the fighter, but I remember trying them all out.

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance supports 2-player local co-op, so you can camp on the couch with a friend and beat up rats, trolls, and all kinds of other classic baddies as you watch numbers go up. As I recall, this is one of the best ways to play the game, but then again, it’s been a long time. Both players share the same screen when the game is played in this fashion.

Are you excited to try out Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance? Do you think it’s stood the test of time? Is Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance II even better? The answer to that one is yes, but let us know in the comments if you’re planning to dip into to the now-ancient adventure.

[Source: IGN]

On
On
Off
Off
Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
PC Editor
Daniel has been at Game Informer for seven years, specializing in multiplayer titles and PC games. When he's not speculating on the future of the industry, you can find him exploring vast online worlds — and probably streaming the experience.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliancecover

Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube
Release Date:
December 4, 2001 (PlayStation 2, Xbox, GameCube), 
May 7, 2021 (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch)

