Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 Arrives On Nintendo Switch This June

by Liana Ruppert on May 05, 2021 at 11:47 AM

Get ready to kickflip it with the best of them, because Tonk Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 arrives on Nintendo Switch this June. The remake was a huge hit with fans when it first made its debut, and now skateboarding fans can take this modernized adventure on the go. 

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 arrives on the hybrid platform from Nintendo on June 25. While we've known about a Switch port for a while now, we haven't had a release date until today. 

We loved our time with the game when it first released, giving it an 8.75 out of 1. "Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 makes the experience of playing through these games again feel fresh and current," reads our full review. "With contemporary visuals, smooth gameplay, and the iconic soundtrack you remember, the Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater franchise may once again have a bright future thanks to this terrific blast from the past."

The remake is a true remake in that it changes everything while still keeping the experience feeling familiar. It also has the epic soundtrack that we know and love from the originals, with a few minor exceptions. Being able to build your own park, shred with the best of them, and just have a good time harkens back to the good 'ol days, so to take it on the go with the Switch is pretty spectacular. 

To learn more about the skating remake, you can check out our dedicated game hub right here

Thoughts on Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2? What other classics from the past would you like to see get the remake treatment? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

