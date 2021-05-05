BioWare Is Celebrating Mass Effect Legendary Edition With A Ton Of Free Content

The Mass Effect Legendary Edition is dropping soon, and to celebrate, BioWare just dropped a ton of free Mass Effect content for fans to enjoy. From being able to craft your dream squad to chilling to some space beats, it's a good week to be a member of the Normandy.

So what's free, you're asking?

Custom Key Art Creator

For those familiar with the original trilogy, we all have our favorite squad members. But why pick just a team of three when you can have a much bigger ragtag group of misfits to help you fight the good fight? One of the BioWare freebies is the ability to create your own custom key art by choosing your favorite characters, your backup crew, and your calvary! It's pretty fun, you can see mine below!

Ready to make your own? You can do so right here.

Space Jams (not that Space Jam)

Need a little pick-me-up to get you through the day? BioWare also shelled out an 88-track soundtrack video that features the original trilogy's soundtrack alongside a spiffy Liara animation from her space in Mass Effect 3. There are other pieces of original animated art as well, including the reuniting of Garrus and Tali.

It also features a brand-new track called Resynthesis, which has never been heard before now.

Deluxe Edition Bonus Content

For those that purchased the Deluxe Editions of Mass Effect 2 and 3 when they first came out, BioWare is also giving away the bonus 88 tracks heard above, as well as the new song, two digital art books, two digital comic books, and a digital lithograph of the Normandy doing what she does best: being the best damn ship in the galaxy.

Back in February, we went all-in with our cover story, learning about what went into making the Mass Effect Legendary Edition. From Mako changes to character improvements, there is a lot to look forward to for returning players. For newcomers to the trilogy's adventures, the ability to play all three games as they are meant to be played (thanks to the included DLC) is an exciting first step into a fandom that continues to be passionate to this day.

Interested in learning more about Mass Effect Legendary Edition? Check out our exclusive game hub here. From no multiplayer to lost code that can never be recovered, we asked everything.

Are you excited about the Mass Effect Legendary Edition launch? What is your favorite memory from the trilogy? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!