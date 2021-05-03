Sony Announces New Partnership With Discord
Just a few weeks ago, a buzzing report stated that Microsoft was conducting $10 billion acquisition talks with Discord. However, the situation came to a sudden close, with Discord reportedly ending all acquisition talks with outside parties. Today, a surprise announcement from Sony President and CEO, Jim Ryan reveals that Discord has indeed forged a partnership. Beginning early next year, Discord’s widely-used communication services will be integrated into the PlayStation social experience.
In a post published on the Sony Interactive Entertainment website, Ryan dove into the importance of the new agreement with Discord and how both companies share similar socially-focused philosophies:
Ryan also stated that Discord will be coming to PlayStation consoles as well as the mobile app at some point early next year, which means that you’ll be able to communicate with friends more easily than ever before. I, for one, am looking forward to finally playing crossplay titles with my PC friends and being able to use my headset to talk with them while also hearing the in-game audio. It would also be pretty cool to start Spotify listening parties with friends while on PlayStation, but we’ll have to wait and see if that feature is in the cards.
How do you feel about the Sony-Discord partnership? Are you looking forward to the PlayStation communications reconstruction/overhaul? Let us know down in the comments section!