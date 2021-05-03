News

Riot Games Reveals New Netflix League Of Legends TV Series, Arcane

by Liana Ruppert on May 03, 2021 at 12:30 PM

We've got a The Last of Us TV series on the way, the Dota anime came in with full fandom support, and now it's League of Legends' time to shine. Riot Games has announced a new Netflix League of Legends TV series is in the works, an animated take that follows the origin story of two iconic champions and a "power that will tear them apart." 

The new League of Legends TV series is set to premiere on Netflix worldwide sometime this Fall and will be set within the utopian location of Piltover, as well as the "oppressed" underground as Zuan. The new show is called Arcane and will allow a different view of the iconic world that Riot Games has built, a world that has grown exponentially through the years, now with various other experiences to go along with the original MOBA. 

“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane," says Dominique Bazay, director of original animation for Netflix. "The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Global president of entertainment at Riot Games, Shauna Spenley, adds, “Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends. Netflix, with its incredible global brand and a shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.” 

League of Legends has continued to dominate the MOBA genre, as well as the esports scene. Over one billion hours of content has been seen across the world, including record-setting viewership of the League 2020 World Championship. In recent years, we've seen it grow beyond just the one game, including spinoffs, a mobile adaptation, and even a fictional k-pop band with K/DA

Thoughts on the new Netflix League of Legends TV series, Arcane? What are you hoping to see from the latest continuation of the MOBA universe? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

League of Legends: Wild Riftcover

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Platform:
iOS, Android
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

Review
Returnal Review – Haunting Harmony

Returnal Review – Haunting Harmony

News
Borderlands Movie: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

Borderlands Movie: Every Character Casting Confirmed So Far

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Brings Back The Grey Wardens

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Brings Back The Grey Wardens

cosplay
This Final Fantasy VII Yuffie Cosplay Will Get You Even More Excited For Remake Intergrade

This Final Fantasy VII Yuffie Cosplay Will Get You Even More Excited For Remake Intergrade

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Borderlands Movie Casts Its Moxxi, Hammerlock, Marcus, And More

Borderlands Movie Casts Its Moxxi, Hammerlock, Marcus, And More

News
CD Projekt Red Execs Receive Massive Bonus Following Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

CD Projekt Red Execs Receive Massive Bonus Following Cyberpunk 2077 Launch

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 9 New Games, Including Outlast, FIFA 21, And More

News
Wreckfest Looks Stunning On PlayStation 5, See How It&#039;s Different

Wreckfest Looks Stunning On PlayStation 5, See How It's Different

News
Game Informer Is Hiring An Associate Editor And Junior Developer!

Game Informer Is Hiring An Associate Editor And Junior Developer!