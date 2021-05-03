Riot Games Reveals New Netflix League Of Legends TV Series, Arcane

We've got a The Last of Us TV series on the way, the Dota anime came in with full fandom support, and now it's League of Legends' time to shine. Riot Games has announced a new Netflix League of Legends TV series is in the works, an animated take that follows the origin story of two iconic champions and a "power that will tear them apart."

The new League of Legends TV series is set to premiere on Netflix worldwide sometime this Fall and will be set within the utopian location of Piltover, as well as the "oppressed" underground as Zuan. The new show is called Arcane and will allow a different view of the iconic world that Riot Games has built, a world that has grown exponentially through the years, now with various other experiences to go along with the original MOBA.

“League of Legends has inspired global fervor and fandom and we’re thrilled to be the home of the first television series set in this universe, Arcane," says Dominique Bazay, director of original animation for Netflix. "The series promises to be a visually spectacular thrill ride that will have viewers on the edge of their seats.”

Global president of entertainment at Riot Games, Shauna Spenley, adds, “Arcane was created as a love letter to our players and fans, who have been asking us for more cinematic experiences that dive deeper into the worlds and champions in League of Legends. Netflix, with its incredible global brand and a shared goal of delivering premium, high-quality content, is the perfect partner to help us bring Arcane to players around the globe.”

League of Legends has continued to dominate the MOBA genre, as well as the esports scene. Over one billion hours of content has been seen across the world, including record-setting viewership of the League 2020 World Championship. In recent years, we've seen it grow beyond just the one game, including spinoffs, a mobile adaptation, and even a fictional k-pop band with K/DA.

Thoughts on the new Netflix League of Legends TV series, Arcane? What are you hoping to see from the latest continuation of the MOBA universe? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!