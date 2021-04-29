TikTok Is Trying To Find The Next Gaming Superstar With 'TikTok Gamers Got Talent'

TikTok is trying its best to wipe the memory of Vine forever (but never from our hearts), and this video platform has grown exceptionally in recent times. Official marketing tools, funny videos with friends, gaming clips – it's everywhere. Because of that growth in the entertainment world, the brand is teaming up with Enthusiast Gaming and e.l.f. Cosmetics for TikTok Gamers Got Talent. Who is going to be the next gaming superstar? I dunno, but shoot that shot.

TikTok Gamers Got Talent is exactly what you'd think: a competition with a direct focus on the gaming community. It's a seven-week live series that will center around a certain amount of contestants in an effort to find the crème de la crème of gamer talent. The series is poised to air on May 9, 2021, at 7 p.m. Eastern. In a search for "hidden talent" in the gaming community, this initiative aims to aid in a fresh wave of new talent. What better way to put gamers through their paces than by putting them on the spot in front of millions?

There is a $25,000 prize pool on the line and prizes that include e.l.f. Cosmetics.

"TikTok continues to be a platform where culture starts and through TikTok's Gamers Got Talent, a North American first, our gaming community will have an opportunity to reach new audiences, be discovered and entertained," said Nadia Niccoli, Director of Marketing at TikTok Canada, in a press release. "We're excited to have two industry giants in their respective areas, e.l.f. Cosmetics and Enthusiast Gaming, onboard to support and show gamers the power of TikTok."

So what kind of talent is going to be showcased? According to TikTok, literally anything! "From guitar riffs to trick shots to cooking and everything in-between, Gamers Got Talent is an opportunity for gamers and gaming fans on TikTok to showcase their most impressive skills to a panel of celebrity judges."

“TikTok Gamers Got Talent marks our first foray into connecting with the TikTok gaming community and we’re proud to be the premier sponsor of this live series,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “In true e.l.f. style, we are going all in – proving that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We can’t wait to see some bad-ass girl gamers unleash their amazing talents.”

Each week, the panel of celebrity judges will change. There will be a mix of famous TikTok'ers and veteran gamers, as well as Luminosity Gaming's Toripareno, Nickeh30, Muselk, bbno$, and more.

"We are thrilled to partner with TikTok and e.l.f. Cosmetics, who share in our passion of gaming, to uniquely deliver this immersive and engaging experience to our gaming fan communities,” commented Thamba Tharmalingam, COO of Enthusiast Gaming. “This partnership provides a great opportunity to shine a light on the talented and passionate female gamers in our communities and we look forward to the talent and creativity that our audience will bring.”

To join in on the competition, create a TikTok that showcases your talent and use the #TikTokGGT tag. Make sure to upload it to GamersGotTalent.com. For now, this competition is only available to North America and Canadian residents between April 27 through May 2. You can learn more about the program right here.