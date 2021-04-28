News

Neil Druckmann Confirms The Last Of Us 3 Outline Is Written, "We'll See"

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 28, 2021 at 07:39 AM

When the first Last of Us game came out, it was an instant hit for the PlayStation 3 generation. Then it was remastered for PlayStation 4 and even more people fell in love with the tale of Joel and Ellie. While the release of The Last of Us Part II was more seemingly divisive, that hasn't stopped the sequel from winning an impressive amount of awards for its storytelling and design. Because of that, it should be of no surprise that Neil Druckmann has confirmed that an outline for The Last of Us 3 has been written with himself and Halley Gross at the helm. 

Naughty Dog creative director Neil Druckmann confirmed in a recent podcast episode for Script Apart that an outline for The Last of Us 3 exists thanks to combined efforts with Gross, but he was also very clear in stating that it is very much still just an outline at this stage. "I don't know how much I want to reveal. [Co-writer Halley Gross] and I did write an outline for a story that we're not making - but I hope one day can see the light of day - that explores a little bit about what happens after this game." Being very much up in in the air, he added, "We'll see." 

After the success of The Last of Us Part II, it's easy to see why the team would be interested in exploring this world even further. That being said, game creation is hard. Making a game to the scale of The Last of Us with its vast areas to explore and incredibly detailed visuals? That's even harder and takes a long time. Druckmann added that he had been thinking about The Last of Us Part II for seven years before its release, adding, "You want to make sure you're jazzed by the idea you have, that it feels challenging."

He continued, saying, "We’ve now had two games that I feel speak to something universal as well as telling a very personal story for these characters. With one game, there’s no pattern of what a franchise is. With two games, now there’s starting to be a pattern – now I feel like there are some structural and thematic themes you'd have to stick to if you're making a third game."

The Last of Us games are painstakingly nuanced, with heavy themes and even heavier narratives. The sequel was emotionally exhausting and brutal in a way that many seemed to feel was almost too much, though part of the puzzle made up a much bigger picture in the end. That level of craftsmanship can't be forced nor rushed, so the level of commitment to continue this journey needs to be set in stone before any sort of development continues further. 

Also in the most recent episode of Script Apart, Druckmann delved deeper into the development issues that were run into with the second game and the state of the original draft. He also opened up more on the creative process, the team dynamic over at Naughty Dog, and a little more on the upcoming The Last of Us TV series that is coming to HBO. You can learn more about the show adaptation with our previous coverage here

Thoughts on a potential The Last of Us 3? What would you like to see, should this series continue? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

[Source: Script Apart via IGN]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

The Last of Us Part IIcover

The Last of Us Part II

Platform:
PlayStation 4
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Ranking Mortal Kombat&#039;s On-Screen Adaptations [UPDATED]

Ranking Mortal Kombat's On-Screen Adaptations [UPDATED]

Feature
The Ultimate Scientific Ranking Of Every Playable Mortal Kombat Character

The Ultimate Scientific Ranking Of Every Playable Mortal Kombat Character

exclusive
Exclusive First Look At Marvel Strike Force&#039;s First Original Character In Action

Exclusive First Look At Marvel Strike Force's First Original Character In Action

gamer culture
Cayde-6 (Sort Of) Returns For Destiny 2: Guardian Games With Hilarious Hunter Speech

Cayde-6 (Sort Of) Returns For Destiny 2: Guardian Games With Hilarious Hunter Speech

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
New Dying Light 2 Update Video Talks Map Size, Zombie Types, And More

New Dying Light 2 Update Video Talks Map Size, Zombie Types, And More

News
Respawn Entertainment Wins An Oscar, A First For Gaming Companies

Respawn Entertainment Wins An Oscar, A First For Gaming Companies

News
Yoko Taro Is Working On A New Game That He ‘Has No Idea How To Explain Or Sell’

Yoko Taro Is Working On A New Game That He ‘Has No Idea How To Explain Or Sell’

News
PlayStation Server Outage: PSN Is Down

PlayStation Server Outage: PSN Is Down