Game Informer Is Hiring An Associate Editor And Junior Developer!

Introduction

If you are interested in joining the Game Informer family we have two full-time positions available: Associate Editor and Junior Developer. Before sending your résumé, please be aware of a few things:

Relocation is not immediately necessary, but we would love it if you joined us at our headquarters in Minnesota in the future.

The Associate Editor position requires extensive video game knowledge. Please include a cover letter and writing samples. If you have published work on other sites, you can use those links. Otherwise, please include writing samples as .pdf attachments.

We are looking for a Junior Developer to join our experienced Production team, working primarily on website and digital magazine applications.

We generally receive an overwhelming amount of résumés, so this process may take time. Keep this in mind if you don’t hear back from us right away.

Associate Editor

Job Description

Working with general supervision, the Associate Editor serves as one of the primary content creators for Game Informer, Game Informer Digital, and Game Informer Online. As such, associates must demonstrate fluency across all the game platforms and create unique news, preview, review, and feature content. Principle responsibilities include writing, proofreading, conceptualizing stories, maintaining a social media presence, and appearing on podcasts, video shows, and streams. The role requires occasional travel, both domestically and internationally, and occasional night/weekend work. The associate editor may interact with their supervisor several times a week, perhaps daily, to receive guidance and feedback. Some non-routine activities may require a supervisor’s advance approval.

Essential Job Duties And Responsibilities

Produce written news, preview, review, and feature content for Game Informer, Game Informer Digital, and Game Informer Online.

Work with editors to develop creative feature content and become a better writer/editor.

Travel to publishers, developers, events, and conventions to create content.

Meet daily and monthly magazine and website deadlines.

Proofread magazine and online features.

Develop an on-air personality for podcasts, videos, and streams.

Basic And Preferred Qualifications

High school diploma or GED required; Bachelor’s degree from an accredited program in English, journalism, or related field preferred.

Three years of experience writing and editing material for a magazine, newspaper, or other form of print journalism/media.

Must be able to travel domestically and internationally.

Minimum Qualifications, Job Skills, Abilities

Proficient knowledge of productivity programs, specifically Microsoft Office.

Proficient ability to communicate effectively with others using spoken and written forms.

Ability to recognize discrepancies/errors in written information, including the ability to initiate and respond to work errors in a professional manner, working collaboratively and cooperatively with others.

Expert knowledge of video games on all platforms, including consoles, handhelds, PCs, mobile, and tablets.

Ability to work under demanding time constraints, including meeting short-term deadlines.

Ability to work cooperatively and collaboratively with others.

Proficient relationship building skills, including the capacity to predict and manage behavior, build and leverage cross-functional partnerships within and outside of the organization.

Ability to positively model the organization’s commitment to integrity, diversity, inclusion, and maintaining a respectful workplace.

Consistently demonstrate a commitment to Game Informer policies and procedures, including but not limited to attendance, confidentiality, conflict of interest, and ethical responsibilities.

How To Apply

Follow this link to submit your résumé.

Junior Developer

Job Description

Working with general supervision, the Junior Developer works with the Production staff for Game Informer Online and Game Informer Digital. The primary focus is on the code base, developing to client and company specifications. Seeking a candidate with experience in Drupal 8/9 development and customization. Exceptional critical thinking, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills are essential.

Minimum Qualifications, Job Skills, And Abilities

College degree (Associates or Bachelors) from an accredited program in Computer Science or related field preferred

Must be authorized to work in the US

Detail-oriented

A natural problem solver

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to follow instructions and work on a team

Results-oriented, reliable, able to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment

Solid understanding of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS

Writing and maintaining code

Ability to communicate technical ideas to business users and other teams

Ability to both collaborate with team members and work independently

Continuous knowledge of current and emerging web technologies

Preferred

Experience creating and modifying Drupal modules and themes, and performing Drupal site building work

Experience integrating open source and third-party applications into existing systems

How To Apply