News

New iOS Update Adds Support For PS5 And Xbox Series X Controllers

by Liana Ruppert on Apr 27, 2021 at 11:05 AM

A new iOS update is out now and adds support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers for Apple devices. The latest update for iPhone and iPad is version 14.5 and brings a few notable feature updates, and not just for gaming. 

What's new for iOS update v. 14.5? 

Gaming

We don't normally cover mobile updates, but this one seemed like a good exception with the PS5 and Xbox Series X controller changes. With cloud-based gaming becoming more and more accessible, and with mobile titles becoming more and more popular, having more play options is a good thing. Plus, any excuse for more hands-on time with the PS5 DualSense controller is more than welcome. 

Privacy

Other non-related features added with the latest update include more privacy options, more skin tones for emojis, and Siri improvements (including more diversity options with its voice). The privacy changes are important because it requires more visibility regarding App Tracking. The App Tracking Transparency feature allows the user to control exactly which apps can track the user's activity, both with apps and websites. 

Music

iOS users can also now share their favorite song lyrics on social with Messages, Instagram Stories, and Facebook. Subscribers for Apple Music can also play small portions of a song in Messages without having to leave an ongoing conversation. 

Mask-related changes

With many areas still working towards overcoming COVID-19, the latest update also tackles the issue with wearing face masks and unlocking. With a Face Unlock feature for both iPhone and Apple Watch, wearing a face mask makes it hard to pull up any given device, especially in public. Update 14.5 makes it easier to unlock your device while wearing a mask, granting the ability to "unlock your iPhone X and later with Apple Watch Series 3 and later when you attempt to use Face ID while wearing a face mask." Even without COVID, this is a great addition for medical professionals, painters, and other industrial jobs that require protective covering. 

To see what else is included in the latest iOS update, you can check out the full patch notes here

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

PlayStation 5cover

PlayStation 5

Release Date:
Xbox Series Xcover

Xbox Series X

Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
2021 Video Game Release Schedule

2021 Video Game Release Schedule

Feature
Ranking Mortal Kombat&#039;s On-Screen Adaptations [UPDATED]

Ranking Mortal Kombat's On-Screen Adaptations [UPDATED]

Feature
The Ultimate Scientific Ranking Of Every Playable Mortal Kombat Character

The Ultimate Scientific Ranking Of Every Playable Mortal Kombat Character

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

News
Bungie Shares New Destiny 2: Season 14 Transmog Details, And It Could Use Some Work

Bungie Shares New Destiny 2: Season 14 Transmog Details, And It Could Use Some Work

gamer culture
Cayde-6 (Sort Of) Returns For Destiny 2: Guardian Games With Hilarious Hunter Speech

Cayde-6 (Sort Of) Returns For Destiny 2: Guardian Games With Hilarious Hunter Speech

Feature
Ranking Every Mortal Kombat Game From Worst To Best

Ranking Every Mortal Kombat Game From Worst To Best

movie review
Mortal Kombat Movie Review – A Strong First Round

Mortal Kombat Movie Review – A Strong First Round

News
New Dying Light 2 Update Video Talks Map Size, Zombie Types, And More

New Dying Light 2 Update Video Talks Map Size, Zombie Types, And More

News
Mystery Account Seems To Be Teasing A Metal Gear Solid 2 Remake

Mystery Account Seems To Be Teasing A Metal Gear Solid 2 Remake