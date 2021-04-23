News

Valorant Episode 2, Act 3 Comes With New Map, Battlepass, And Cosmetics

by Jason Guisao on Apr 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM

Valorant is an innovative mix of CS: GO’s tight FPS mechanics and Overwatch’s infectious character design. Riot’s competitive shooter has found a lot of success since its release and its impressive amount of post-launch content is indicative of this. Episode 2, Act 3 is slated to continue this tradition by introducing a new map, a new battle pass with noteworthy upgrades, and a new skinline for a bevy of different weapons. 

 

The latest arena, Breeze, is a gorgeous, tropical island located in the southern part of the Bermuda Triangle. This time around, Riot focused on creating a balance between wider chokepoints and geographical features that prioritize long range engagements. Valorant’s loop has always emphasized mechanical skill and weapon accuracy; Breeze will likely put your aim and positioning knowhow to the test. You can scroll through the gallery above to get a better understanding of Breeze’s structure.

 

A new battle pass is dropping with cool gun skins, radianite points, gun buddies, cards, sprays, and titles. Producer Preeti Khanolkar spoke about the concepts that the team wanted to convey with the new unlockable content as well as the importance of collectible cards in the battle pass, “There are so many hidden stories within these cards, so we hope that players will pay close attention and dissect every detail to uncover all the mysteries inside them.” Check out a handful of the cool content that awaits in the battle pass gallery. 

 

Finally, Valorant is getting a new skinline that you’ll be able to equip onto your favorite firearms and melee weapons. Called Forsaken, the skinline comes with exclusive visual effects, audio, variants, kill banners, and finishers. You’ll be able to tweak your equipment even more with a custom ADS reticle and VFX effects (among many other cool features) as you climb the Forsaken skinline levels. 

Valorant Episode 2, Act 3 drops next week on April 27. The battle pass will last until June 21.

Are you looking forward to the new map and the other content coming to the game? Let us know in the comments.

On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
On
On
Off
Off
Jason Guisao
Jason Guisao
Associate Editor
Jay is a JRPG enthusiast, having clocked in thousands of hours in franchises like Final Fantasy and Monster Hunter. His latest obsession, however, is Apex Legends, a game he’s been studying and analyzing since its release.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Valorantcover

Valorant

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Ubisoft Is Expanding The Assassin&#039;s Creed Universe, Exclusive First Look At AC Valhalla: Blood Brothers

Ubisoft Is Expanding The Assassin's Creed Universe, Exclusive First Look At AC Valhalla: Blood Brothers

cosplay
Castlevania Cosplayer Brings His Alucard Cosplay To Life In Stunning Detail

Castlevania Cosplayer Brings His Alucard Cosplay To Life In Stunning Detail

cosplay
This Sub-Zero Cosplay Looks Straight Out Of A Mortal Kombat Movie

This Sub-Zero Cosplay Looks Straight Out Of A Mortal Kombat Movie

News
Official Sony Website Leaks PlayStation Plus Video Pass

Official Sony Website Leaks PlayStation Plus Video Pass

News
BioWare Teases New Liara Statue Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch

BioWare Teases New Liara Statue Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch

gamer culture
Marvel Studios&#039; Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gets First Trailer

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gets First Trailer

News
Watch The First 7 Minutes Of The Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Here

Watch The First 7 Minutes Of The Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Here

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games Including Fable, MLB The Show 21, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games Including Fable, MLB The Show 21, And More

preview
Resident Evil Village Preview – A Supernatural Gut Punch That Horror Fans Will Love

Resident Evil Village Preview – A Supernatural Gut Punch That Horror Fans Will Love

News
Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Reportedly In The Works From Aspyr

Star Wars: Knights Of The Old Republic Remake Reportedly In The Works From Aspyr