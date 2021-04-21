Game Informer Is Hiring A Junior Developer!
Interested in joining the Game Informer family? Now is your chance! We are looking for a Junior Developer to join our experienced Production team, working primarily on website and digital magazine applications.
Relocation is not immediately necessary, but we would love it if you joined us at our headquarters in Minnesota in the future.
We generally receive an overwhelming amount of résumés, so this process may take time. Keep this in mind if you don’t hear back from us right away.
Job Description
Working with general supervision, the Junior Developer works with the Production staff for Game Informer Online and Game Informer Digital. The primary focus is on the code base, developing to client and company specifications. Seeking a candidate with experience in Drupal 8/9 development and customization. Exceptional critical thinking, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills are essential.
Minimum Qualifications, Job Skills, And Abilities
- College degree (Associates or Bachelors) from an accredited program in Computer Science or related field preferred
- Must be authorized to work in the US
- Detail-oriented
- A natural problem solver
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to follow instructions and work on a team
- Results-oriented, reliable, able to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment
- Solid understanding of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS
- Writing and maintaining code
- Ability to communicate technical ideas to business users and other teams
- Ability to both collaborate with team members and work independently
- Continuous knowledge of current and emerging web technologies
Preferred
- Experience creating and modifying Drupal modules and themes, and performing Drupal site building work
- Experience integrating open source and third-party applications into existing systems
How To Apply
- Follow this link to submit your résumé