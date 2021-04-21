Game Informer Is Hiring A Junior Developer!

Interested in joining the Game Informer family? Now is your chance! We are looking for a Junior Developer to join our experienced Production team, working primarily on website and digital magazine applications.

Relocation is not immediately necessary, but we would love it if you joined us at our headquarters in Minnesota in the future.

We generally receive an overwhelming amount of résumés, so this process may take time. Keep this in mind if you don’t hear back from us right away.

Job Description

Working with general supervision, the Junior Developer works with the Production staff for Game Informer Online and Game Informer Digital. The primary focus is on the code base, developing to client and company specifications. Seeking a candidate with experience in Drupal 8/9 development and customization. Exceptional critical thinking, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills are essential.

Minimum Qualifications, Job Skills, And Abilities

College degree (Associates or Bachelors) from an accredited program in Computer Science or related field preferred

Must be authorized to work in the US

Detail-oriented

A natural problem solver

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to follow instructions and work on a team

Results-oriented, reliable, able to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment

Solid understanding of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS

Writing and maintaining code

Ability to communicate technical ideas to business users and other teams

Ability to both collaborate with team members and work independently

Continuous knowledge of current and emerging web technologies

Preferred

Experience creating and modifying Drupal modules and themes, and performing Drupal site building work

Experience integrating open source and third-party applications into existing systems

How To Apply