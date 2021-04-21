News

Game Informer Is Hiring A Junior Developer!

by Margaret Andrews on Apr 21, 2021 at 01:45 PM

Interested in joining the Game Informer family? Now is your chance! We are looking for a Junior Developer to join our experienced Production team, working primarily on website and digital magazine applications.

Relocation is not immediately necessary, but we would love it if you joined us at our headquarters in Minnesota in the future.

We generally receive an overwhelming amount of résumés, so this process may take time. Keep this in mind if you don’t hear back from us right away.

Job Description

Working with general supervision, the Junior Developer works with the Production staff for Game Informer Online and Game Informer Digital. The primary focus is on the code base, developing to client and company specifications. Seeking a candidate with experience in Drupal 8/9 development and customization. Exceptional critical thinking, problem-solving, and troubleshooting skills are essential.

Minimum Qualifications, Job Skills, And Abilities

  • College degree (Associates or Bachelors) from an accredited program in Computer Science or related field preferred
  • Must be authorized to work in the US
  • Detail-oriented
  • A natural problem solver
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to follow instructions and work on a team
  • Results-oriented, reliable, able to work in a fast-paced, deadline-oriented environment
  • Solid understanding of HTML, JavaScript, and CSS
  • Writing and maintaining code
  • Ability to communicate technical ideas to business users and other teams
  • Ability to both collaborate with team members and work independently
  • Continuous knowledge of current and emerging web technologies

Preferred

  • Experience creating and modifying Drupal modules and themes, and performing Drupal site building work
  • Experience integrating open source and third-party applications into existing systems

How To Apply

On
On
Off
Off
Margaret Andrews
Margaret Andrews
Production Director
I am a good witch.
Email Twitter

Popular Content

News
Ubisoft Is Expanding The Assassin&#039;s Creed Universe, Exclusive First Look At AC Valhalla: Blood Brothers

Ubisoft Is Expanding The Assassin's Creed Universe, Exclusive First Look At AC Valhalla: Blood Brothers

opinion
Why You Need To Play Nier: Automata

Why You Need To Play Nier: Automata

cosplay
This Sub-Zero Cosplay Looks Straight Out Of A Mortal Kombat Movie

This Sub-Zero Cosplay Looks Straight Out Of A Mortal Kombat Movie

gamer culture
Marvel Studios&#039; Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gets First Trailer

Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Gets First Trailer

News
BioWare Teases New Liara Statue Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch

BioWare Teases New Liara Statue Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition Launch

News
Amazon&#039;s Lord Of The Rings MMO Canceled

Amazon's Lord Of The Rings MMO Canceled

Feature
MLB The Show 21 – Review In Progress

MLB The Show 21 – Review In Progress

News
Watch The First 7 Minutes Of The Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Here

Watch The First 7 Minutes Of The Mortal Kombat Movie Reboot Here

News
Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games Including Fable, MLB The Show 21, And More

Xbox Game Pass Adds 6 New Games Including Fable, MLB The Show 21, And More

preview
Resident Evil Village Preview – A Supernatural Gut Punch That Horror Fans Will Love

Resident Evil Village Preview – A Supernatural Gut Punch That Horror Fans Will Love