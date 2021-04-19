Ubisoft Is Expanding The Assassin's Creed Universe, Exclusive First Look At AC Valhalla: Blood Brothers

Assassin's Creed already has games, books, comics, and movies, but now Ubisoft is looking to expand that AC love even more with a new initiative. From podcast to webtoons, the studio is curating a new library to celebrate all things Assassin's Creed, including our first look at a new manhua (Chinese comics) called Valhalla: Blood Brothers.

New Assassin's Creed tales will come in several forms, including podcasts, webtoons, new novels, and more. Ubisoft is collaborating with creators from all over the world to add new Assassin's Creed experiences for fans to enjoy in-between game time. Assassin's Creed: Stories will elaborate on the world we already know while offering some new surprises as well for fans to enjoy.

We also have an exclusive preview of chapter two of a new short story with the manhua Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Blood Brothers, as seen in the slideshow below:

Ubisoft also exclusively shared with Game Informer the content plans that are on the horizon. Take a look at some of the novels, manhua, and more below, courtesy of the company:

Novels:

Assassin's Creed Fragments

Fragments is a new action-adventure saga that is about teens caught up in the age-old Assassin-Templar feud. Each book in the series will take readers to a different time period and location and will feature new protagonists to lead each narrative. The first volume is set in 19th Century Japan, with the second taking place in 13th Century Scotland, and the third in 17th Century France.

Assassin's Creed: The Jade Seal Collection

From the Zhou Dynasty to the Ming Dynasty, the Jade Seal Collection will expand even further with ten new novels. Emperors, courtiers, legendary martial artists, poets, philosophers, and many other important figures from Chinese history be center stage for these new adventures.

Assassin's Creed: The Ming Storm

Written by renowned Chinese author Yan Leisheng, The Ming Storm is an action-packed trilogy rooted in 16th century China featuring Shao Jun, a young Assassin that was first introduced in Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China. The first book is set to arrive on June 1, 2021.

Illustrated Fiction:

Assassin's Creed Dynasty

Assassin's Creed fans will be able to follow the adventures of Li E, an Assassin that is on an important quest to save the Tang Dynasty from a civil war. Volume 1 releasing on September 1, 2021, as an ebook with a print release set for January 11, 2022.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Blood Brothers Manhua (seen above)

Blood Brothers will follow the story of two Viking brothers within the world that Valhalla built, not long before the exploits of Eivor the Wolf-Kissed. An eBook version of this new tale will arrive on June 28, 2021, with a print version following on August 10.

Ubisoft also confirmed that samples of the books will be available during this year's Free Comic Book Day celebration on August 14.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla: French Graphic Novel

Glénat Editions' original graphic novel will be arriving in France this fall, giving readers a chance to uncover the tale of an aspiring Assassin and a Christian monk as they travel from Ravensthorpe to the mystery-filled heights of Scotland.

Assassin's Creed: Valhalla Song of Glory

The comic series from Dark Horse Comics is launching on April 21, 2021, as a hardcover collector's item. This story is a prequel to the game that released last year Vikings Eivor and Sigurd embark on separate adventures to chase glory.

Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun

This manga, based on Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China video game featuring Assassin Shao Jun, centers around the character that players first fell in love with thanks to the spinoff game. It will also allow fans to discover a new modern-day plot through the story of Lisa, a teenager who falls into a trap set by Abstergo, the modern incarnation of the Templar Order.

Digital :

Assassin's Creed: Turbulence in the Ming Dynasty Podcast

This audio adaptation of the Ming Dynasty novel is voiced by a first-rate cast from the Chinese film industry, including Liu Yan as Shao Jun. Enriched with audio FX and a moving score, this podcast is the perfect format to become fully immersed in China during 16th Century Ming Dynasty.

Webtoons

This Korean webtoon will serve as a sequel to Assassin’s Creed Black Flag and expand Edward Kenway’s story from the game itself. Personally, this was my favorite Assassin's Creed game, so I am looking forward to this adventure the most.

Classics are meant to be direct adaptations based on the video games, whereas Chronicles are listed as brand-new adventures featuring familiar faces thanks to this new creative initiative. Originals will be all-new stories, with new characters to meet and fall in love with through various entertainment mediums.

Ubisoft is launching this new creative hub soon on April 21, alongside a brand new website to host new content going forward. Thoughts on the latest way the company is looking to expand the Assassin's Creed universe? Following the movie and previous expansions, what are you hoping to see next regarding the Brotherhood? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!