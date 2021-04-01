Godzilla vs. Kong Invades World Of Warships With New Update

The Godzilla vs. Kong movie is out now, and Warner Bros. Pictures is celebrating by partnering up with Wargaming to bring the film's universe into World of Warships with a new update.

While Godzilla and King Kong aren't actually coming to World of Warships (at least, not in the way you might be thinking), their influence can definitely be felt. Both iconic movie staples will be seen represented in the ships below for a limited time only alongside playable commanders. Movie-themed patches, camouflages, flags, and more can also be seen in another film crossover that will kick off sometime in May.

Representing Team Godzilla, wearing blue and weighing 41,217 tons, is the Japanese battleship Amagi. Representing Team Kong and weighing 37,484 tons is the USS North Carolina, battleship for Kong lovers. For console players, World of Warship: Legends players who choose Godzilla will have a unique battleship by the name of Heat Ray while the Kong fans will have a great counterpart in Primal, a battleship representing the creature's might.

“Nearly 60 years ago, King Kong and Godzilla first faced each other on the big screen in Japan, and since then the rivalry of these mythical creatures has captured the imagination of millions around the world,” said Aleksandr Nikolaev, senior publishing producer from Wargaming. “World of Warships is always searching for new and exciting content our players would appreciate and we are delighted to share with them our vision of this legendary titans clash.”

“Wargaming is the perfect partner to allow fans to jump into the action and take part in the long-awaited showdown between these two massive Titans,” said Sam Rappaport, director of interactive media at Legendary Entertainment. “Through this collaboration, fans will be able to experience the immense size and scale of the movie through this epic clash of Team Godzilla and Team Kong battleships.”

Check out the trailer to learn more:

