Lawn Mowing Simulator Is Coming To Xbox Series X/S This Year

Over the years, a a ridiculous amount of simulations have come to the gaming space, from roller coaster crafting to farming, trains, and more. It's time to get real, though, with Lawn Mowing Simulator coming this summer to Xbox Series X/S and PC. Revealed at the ID@Xbox Showcase today, simulation just got a whole lot more interesting.

Instead of pulling your boring mower out of the shed this summer, let the weeds takeover and stay in while you hop on one of these licensed power models and tear across the British countryside, enjoying the sights, the smells, and the sounds of fresh cut grass. Every blade of grass glistening in the sunlight perfectly as your smooth blades reap a mechanical whirlwind across the beautiful vistas.

Imagine it. You won't have to imagine long, as Lawn Mowing Simulator is scheduled to arrive in just a few months. While COVID-19 may have inundated the industry with delays, this is one title we hope doesn't fall out of its release window. Take a look at the trailer below for a look at the absurd power you can command later this year.

How deep does the lawn mowing go? You can set your blade height, check your engine and engage with these massive machines in numerous ways. Mulch, recycle and more across Career Mode, Free Mode, and Challenge mode. Your environments span the British countryside and all that entails, including castle grounds, large fields, and residential areas. 12 mowers are available to choose from, each with a ton of upgrades, attachments, and customization.

Manage your mowing business to the last perfect detail. Who cares about shooters, roguelites, or RPGs? We've transcended. We're mowing lawns now. Participants in the Xbox Insider program will be able to enjoy the game early for a limited time from April 2 to April 16.

Are you looking forward to new and exciting developments in the world of lawn care gaming? Let us know what you think in the comments!