News

The Next Resident Evil Showcase Is Set For April

by Marcus Stewart on Mar 22, 2021 at 11:57 AM

Capcom has announced another Resident Evil Showcase will air in April. The previous showcase back in January provided our first look at gameplay and story details for Resident Evil Village, and the upcoming stream will give fans an even deeper look at the game ahead of its May 7 launch in addition to other announcements. 

Capcom has not confirmed a date or time for the showcase. However, today marks Resident Evil’s 25th anniversary and Capcom’s says that the April event will also share anniversary plans on top of showing off new content for Resident Evil Village. 

We don’t know what those anniversary announcements are but it’ll be interesting to see how Capcom plans to celebrate the series’ milestone. The company has at least confirmed it will hold various celebrations in the coming months. Will the much-rumored Resident Evil 4 remake finally surface during the April showcase? Or maybe the publisher will defy expectations and announce a remake of Code: Veronica instead? If nothing else, I imagine there will be some sort of update or mention of the live-action Resident Evil reboot film currently in production

If you missed the January Resident Evil showcase, it proved to be a fruitful one by featuring the first extended gameplay demonstrations for Resident Evil Village. It also featured the announcement, and launch, of the PS5-exclusive Maiden demo. At the time, Capcom promised another demo accessible to PS4 players would arrive at a later date. Perhaps we get to see what that is during the April showcase? For a reminder of what Capcom showed off in January, you can rewatch that stream alongside the Game Informer editors and witness our live reactions here

What sort of news or announcements do you think Capcom has in store for Resident Evil’s 25 anniversary? What new content do you hope to see from Resident Evil Village? Share your hopes and dreams down in the comments.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

Feature
Every Playable Character In Marvel&#039;s Avengers

Every Playable Character In Marvel's Avengers

News
New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Is Giving Us Major Hat Envy

New Dragon Age 4 Concept Art Is Giving Us Major Hat Envy

News
New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

New Mass Effect Legendary Edition Video Shows Off Why Captain Anderson Is The Best

super replay
Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

Super Replay Is Back With Bloodborne

gamer culture
An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

An Official Xbox Mini-Fridge Is Now A Thing As Microsoft Carries On The Series X Fridge Meme

News
Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

Dying Light 2 Update Shares 2021 Release Window Goals, Ignores Recent Abuse Allegations

News
Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite

Tomb Raider 25th Anniversary Crossovers Announced For Final Fantasy, Ghost Recon: Breakpoint, And Fortnite

News
New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Highlights &quot;Extended&quot; PS5 Features

New Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Trailer Highlights "Extended" PS5 Features

News
Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day Event, What To Expect

Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nature Day Event, What To Expect

News
Sony Is Giving Away 10 Free PlayStation Games For Play At Home 2021

Sony Is Giving Away 10 Free PlayStation Games For Play At Home 2021