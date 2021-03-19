Destiny 2 Trials Of Osiris Returns (Again)

Bungie has a very love/hate relationship with Destiny 2 Trials of Osiris, much like the player base itself. Earlier this month, the highly competitive PvP mode was disabled when win-trading was discovered, only to have it restored and taken out once more. Now it's back again, confirms the studio, but for how long?

In the most recent Destiny 2 blog update, a plethora of fixes and updates were revealed. With Trials having been removed once more earlier this week, Guardians were wondering if it would make its way back into the game in time for PvP reset. At this time, it looks like everything is green across the board.

"Last Saturday, it was discovered that an issue with match re-joins in the Trials of Osiris playlist that we thought we had fixed earlier in the week didn't fix the issue," explained the studio. "With update 3.1.1, this issue should no longer occur, so Trials is scheduled to start at its regularly scheduled time this week."

So what's the love/hate relationship about? The biggest issue that Trials of Osiris faces, from the community side, is that it's teeming with cheaters. This is especially true for PC players. That, and many feel that Bungie hasn't been the most consistent in terms of messaging regarding the purpose of this PvP instance. A common sentiment among Guardians is that, in an effort to increase the player count for Trials, Bungie switches up the experience in an effort to drawn in new players. The problem with that, however, is that this Pinnacle PvP activity is hard. Not "Oh, this is a challenge" hard, but hard. It's meant to be, that's the point, but the rolls have been underwhelming and many feel that the rewards do not match up with the overall experience. That, and the new players that are drawn in? It doesn't take long before they are smashed into little smithereens.

It will be interesting to see if Trials of Osiris makes it through the weekend. Who knows? Maybe this is the time for the PvP mode to shine. Doubt it, but we can dream.

As for what's next, Bungie has outlined a few known issues that they are planning on tackling soon. For those curious about future updates, here's what the team is looking at:

Previewing Ghost Projections can crash the game if players don’t have a Ghost Shell equipped.

The fifth feather in the Harbinger mission isn’t spawning during week three, and the fourth feather isn’t spawning during week two.

The Postmaster screen displays an opaque screen when trying to collect you missing items. Players can press the Cancel button or Escape key to remove it.

Locus of Communion sometimes teleports around the final area in the Presage mission.

Turning on the PS5’s 3D Audio can make the Destiny 2 audio sound muffled.

Ultra Combatants’ health bars are displaying in colors inconsistent to their icons and to other more powerful enemy types in multiple colorblind modes.

We’re continuing to investigate PC FPS and crashing issues.

It’s intentional that the Weekly Strike Playlist singe is randomized, meaning that some singes may not appear as often as others.

The Insight Terminus Nightfall Triumph isn't counting progress.

Random lines appear on Awoken character faces where shadows should be when on the PS5.

Heavy ammo spawns under the Distant Shore map.

Sola's Scar is translated as "Solar Scar" in Spanish-ES.

Guardian Games’ class items no longer honor 2020 placements.

The Gambit PGCR can’t show the second screen of stats.

A player’s entire stack of Legendary Shards appears to be added to their account when removing/socketing Runes in the Hammer of Proving.

