New World of Warcraft Charity Pets For Doctors Without Borders Are Here

From now until April 26, World of Warcraft players can unlock pets for all WoW players by meeting some donation goals for medical humanitarian aid organization Doctors Without Borders. What lovable little creatures are available? It’s Bananas, the Monkey and Daisy, the Sloth. Awww! World of Warcraft regularly participates in charity events such as this one, generally with some adorable pets available as part of the program.

These donations are going specifically to the MSF COVID-19 Crisis Fund, which supports the Doctors Without Borders response to the COVID 19 pandemic on a global scale. Operating in over 70 countries, these teams are focused on protecting high-risk individuals and keeping medical services running during this ongoing crisis.

This time around, there are two big donation goals to meet as a collective which convey pets to all World of Warcraft players, so you don’t need to worry about hitting a certain donation tier as an individual to unlock anything. Note: These pets do not apply to World of Warcraft Classic and World of Warcraft Burning Crusade Classic.

At the $500,000 goal tier, players can collect Bananas, the Monkey. This pet was originally available to a special few during The Burning Crusade, this is a new and frankly unexpected opportunity for players to collect this elite critter.

At $1 million, Daisy the Sloth unlocks. This is a completely new cute addition to the pet roster, and marks the first time that a pet can be carried around on a player’s back. Adorable and stylish! Check out how it looks attached to a player below!

Want to contribute to the cause? Or are you just looking to accelerate the rise of those Daisies to bring them to every single dungeon, raid, and battleground? Either way, donations are currently being accepted at the official website here.