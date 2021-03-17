El Shaddai Arrives On PC This April

A PC version of El Shaddai was announced earlier this year, but now we have a release window to work with regarding the cult classic. The Xbox 360/PlayStation 3 title arrives in mid-April, 2021. For the uninitiated, El Shaddai’s is inspired by the apocryphal Book of Enoch. Your goal? To stop a flood from destroying mankind. By engaging in a delicate balance between Battle Stages and Movement Stages, players weave through bizarre environments and worlds that look spun out of hallucination and dream. El Shaddai has become a notable oddity, one that has been hidden away in now deprecated hardware. That is, until April comes around, where the game will once again be available via Steam on PC.

“I’ve never taken hallucinogenic drugs, but after playing El Shaddai: Ascension of the Metatron, I may be able to relate with people who have. I traversed colorful landscapes with melting skylines, ascended seemingly endless staircases, battled an angel who tried to seduce me with dance, leapt over a happy humanoid hot dog on a beach ball, and overheard the Devil gabbing on a cell phone with God Almighty,” said Andrew Reiner in the Game Informer review. “I often felt like I was immersed in the dreams and nightmares of a contemporary artist who had just fallen asleep after reading The Bible. It was a weird and unrestrained journey, but one that stands as a stunning work of art. El Shaddai is a visually arresting experience I wholeheartedly loved.” El Shaddai scored a powerful 9, a largely linear game with a look that’s anything but ordinary.

If you haven’t played or heard of El Shaddai before, looking at a few screenshots of the game might help relay some of its angelic allure and mysterious nature. Take a peek at a few below.

For many PC gamers, this is likely the first time they’ll even get a chance to see El Shaddai in action. Are you interested in taking on the dreamlike journey? Did you play El Shaddai during its original release? Does looking at any of the surreal screenshots entice you in? Let us know in the comments!