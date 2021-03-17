Bandai Namco Makes A Personal Stand Against Rise Of Asian-Americans Hate Crimes

The United States of America has had a cruel history with Asian communities. From the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1882 to immigration camps, the history is long and sordid. With COVID-19 and the public associations with Wuhan, China, the U.S. has seen an increase in anti-Asian hate crimes over the past year. On Tuesday, March 17, eight people were killed in shootings across the Atlanta area targeting women of Asian descent. This sparked an outcry of support from others, echoing a statement made by Bandai Namco earlier that same day.

Bandai Namco has a presence in many areas, but it is based in Japan. Because of that, the rise in crimes against Asian-Americans "truly hit home" for many Bandai team members. Utilizing the #StopAsianHate hashtag to increase visibility, the gaming studio had this to say:

"Bandai Namco Entertainment America remains committed to the ideals of inclusion, diversity, and fairness; while condemning all acts of violence, bullying, discrimination, and xenophobia."

The statement continues, saying "We stand in solidarity with the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community, our culturally diverse and inclusive team of employees, players, and fans from all cultures and backgrounds, our families, and especially our elders, to speak out and raise awareness against the terrible rise in anti-Asian aggression and hate crimes."

Anti-Asian hate crimes have seen an increase of over 1900% since the start of COVID-19 and quarantines, including physical violence and acts of vandalism. It's not OK. It's not right. And it needs to change. For those that may be looking for ways to help, a wide variety of resources can be found here.