Age Of Empires IV Info Is Coming In April

by Daniel Tack on Mar 17, 2021 at 09:00 AM

On April 10, Microsoft is hosting a special fan event targeting the entire Age of Empire franchise. Notably, the games that will be explored during the digital reveal event are Age of Empires II Definitive Edition, Age of Empires III Definitive Edition, and of course, the one that everyone is desperate for any iota of new information on, Age of Empires IV.  Check out the event trailer below.

Outside of a minuscule brief glimpse of Relic’s future for one of the biggest real-time strategy franchises of all time, we really don’t know much about Age of Empires IV. Hopefully, this upcoming fan event sheds additional light on what’s in the cards for the new game. Some new gameplay would be great to see, especially some light on how mechanics and features are approached given Relic’s Company of Heroes and Warhammer: Dawn of War franchises.

While COVID-19 may have cast a glacial pallor over game development worldwide, Age of Empires IV was announced way back in 2017 and we haven’t seen anything substantial about it since. A release date would be great, but we’ll have to see exactly what’s on deck.

In addition to the flagship new direction for the series, the event looks to have some reveals for older titles that are still getting plenty of play today thanks to their revamped and enhanced editions with Age of Empires II Definitive Edition and Age of Empires III Definitive Edition. Yes, these ancient games are still getting new content, which is beyond wild to think about. I was always a fan of Age of Empires III, even though it was so different from II that it alienated a good deal of the players I used to play everyday with at the local LAN center. According to the trailer, new civilizations, campaigns, and gameplay are going to be showcased, so the potential for a lot of information from this event is substantial, though we don’t know exactly what is on display for each product yet.

The event kicks off on April 10 at noon EST. Are you looking forward to the next chapter of Age of Empires? Do you still play any of the older games? Let us know in the comments!

Daniel Tack
Daniel Tack
