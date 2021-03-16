2K Announces Agreement With Tiger Woods And Acquires Acclaimed PGA Tour Studio

In a recently emailed press release, 2K— known for its NBA 2K series as well as its WWE franchise (among a bevy of popular, non-sports related titles) — has agreed to a long-term deal with legendary golf player Tiger Woods. Additionally, 2K moved to acquire HB Studios, the private development team behind PGA Tour 2K21 as well as The Golf Club. The acquisition of HB Studios is expected to close at some point during the first quarter of this year.

“I am looking forward to making my return to the video game landscape, and with 2K and HB Studios, I’ve found the right partners to make it happen,” said Tiger Woods. “I’m honored to take part in this opportunity and look forward to sharing my expertise and insights as we build the future of golf video games together.”

This partnership with Tiger Woods includes rights to his name and likeness in future PGA Tour 2K titles. Woods will also serve as an Executive Director and consultant on the acclaimed golf franchise. Dave Ismailer, President at 2K detailed his excitement for the new agreement with Tiger Woods, “We have been eager to announce our partnership with Tiger, whose legendary career has transcended the sport. We are thrilled to have him join our PGA Tour 2K series as an Executive Director.”

Dave Ismailer would also go on to emphasize 2K’s newfound commitment to creating polished and player-focused golf experiences, “Through our new partnership and acquisition of HB Studios, we’ve reaffirmed our commitment to the PGA Tour 2K franchise, expanded on our successful independent studio model and invested in both the right people and resources to bolster our portfolio of world-class sports experiences.”

Ultimately, HB Studios will be joining the likes of heavyweight developers like Visual Concepts, Firaxis Games, Hangar 13, Cat Daddy Games, Cloud Chamber, and 31st Union as a wholly-owned 2K studio once the acquisition is finalized. James Seaboyer, President and Studio Head at HB Studios stated, “Our work with 2K on PGA Tour 2K21 brought our capabilities and aspirations to the next level, and we can’t wait to show the world what we’re planning for the future.”

We enjoyed our time with HB Studios’ PGA Tour 2K21. Andrew Reiner concluded his review commending HB Studios’ for their expertise as a premiere golf development team, “PGA Tour 2K21 certainly has areas that could be improved, but the golfing – the heart and soul of the experience – is exceptional, and can make you feel like a pro when you make perfect shots. HB Studios’ expertise in this sport shines and helps this new series get off to a hell of a start.”

In other acquisition news, Microsoft has finally closed its deal with ZeniMax Studios, meaning that a long line of beloved Bethesda games are now available on Xbox Game Pass.

