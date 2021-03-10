Capcom Warns Of Fake Resident Evil Village Early Access Invites

Resident Evil Village is on the horizon and with another Early Access period on the way, Capcom is warning fans against fake Resident Evil Village demo invites that are already floating around.

In a recent statement, Capcom Europe issued the following warning in an attempt to protect players from scams that have been caught:

“We’re sending this message as we’ve been made aware that there are currently emails circulating that pretend to contain ‘Early Access invitations’ to Resident Evil Village. The sender address is being displayed as ‘no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com’."

Capcom continues, saying “We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately."

Diablo II: Resurrected had its own warning about fake invites, though that warning came attached to a callout against the game's subreddit. The mod of said subreddit even banned an actual developer on the game from commenting further after it was outed the subreddit was hosting fake access.

Early Access will be available for this game, Capcom just wants fans to be wary of where those invites are coming from. If you get an email that's not officially sanctioned by the company itself, it's a scam.

Resident Evil Village arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 7, 2021.

