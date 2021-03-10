News

Capcom Warns Of Fake Resident Evil Village Early Access Invites

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 10, 2021 at 11:58 AM

Resident Evil Village is on the horizon and with another Early Access period on the way, Capcom is warning fans against fake Resident Evil Village demo invites that are already floating around. 

In a recent statement, Capcom Europe issued the following warning in an attempt to protect players from scams that have been caught: 

“We’re sending this message as we’ve been made aware that there are currently emails circulating that pretend to contain ‘Early Access invitations’ to Resident Evil Village. The sender address is being displayed as ‘no-reply(at)capcom(dot)com’."

Capcom continues, saying “We want to inform you that these messages are NOT from Capcom and appear to be phishing attempts by an unauthorized third party. If you have received such a message, please DO NOT download any files or reply, and delete the message immediately."

Diablo II: Resurrected had its own warning about fake invites, though that warning came attached to a callout against the game's subreddit. The mod of said subreddit even banned an actual developer on the game from commenting further after it was outed the subreddit was hosting fake access. 

Early Access will be available for this game, Capcom just wants fans to be wary of where those invites are coming from. If you get an email that's not officially sanctioned by the company itself, it's a scam. 

Resident Evil Village arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 7, 2021. 

Are you excited to get your hands on another Resident Evil Village demo? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below. 

[Source: Capcom via Twisted Voxel]

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Resident Evil Villagecover

Resident Evil Village

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

News
Netflix&#039;s The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts Downton Abbey Actor Kevin Doyle

Netflix's The Witcher Season 2 Reportedly Casts Downton Abbey Actor Kevin Doyle

opinion
Dragon Age 2 Was A Phenomenal Game Buried Beneath Repetition And A Rushed Timeline

Dragon Age 2 Was A Phenomenal Game Buried Beneath Repetition And A Rushed Timeline

Feature
5 Takeaways From The Elden Ring Leaks

5 Takeaways From The Elden Ring Leaks

News
More Bethesda Games Are Being Added To Xbox Game Pass Later This Week

More Bethesda Games Are Being Added To Xbox Game Pass Later This Week

Column
5 Fantasy RPGs To Play If You Like D&amp;D

5 Fantasy RPGs To Play If You Like D&D

Feature
Cover Reveal – Deathloop

Cover Reveal – Deathloop

gamer culture
Dragon Age Inquisition&#039;s Skyhold Entirely Recreated In The Sims 4, Room By Room

Dragon Age Inquisition's Skyhold Entirely Recreated In The Sims 4, Room By Room

Feature
Series Kings: The Best Games In Five Big Franchises

Series Kings: The Best Games In Five Big Franchises

News
Something Strange Is Happening In Overwatch Tomorrow

Something Strange Is Happening In Overwatch Tomorrow

opinion
I Hate Bungie For Making Me Love The Crow In Destiny 2: Season Of The Chosen

I Hate Bungie For Making Me Love The Crow In Destiny 2: Season Of The Chosen