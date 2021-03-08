Super Nintendo World Grand Opening Set For March 18

Super Nintendo World officially has a grand opening date in Japan for March 18, 2021. The opening has been up in the air regarding when was safe to do so given the issues due to the ongoing pandemic with COVID-19. While the other locations, including Florida's opening in the United States, are still under review regarding any opening dates, folks in Japan can dive into the fun later this month.

The grand opening was originally slated to happen during Summer 2020, but COVID-19 had other plans. The date then moved to February 4, but another delay was unavoidable for similar reasons. Now, it looks like everything is finally set in stone.

While this is exciting, I am a little sad that the marketing team missed the opportunity to have fun with "Mario Day" references that would have been allowed with a March 10 (MAR10) opening. Ah, what could have been.

Nintendo fans can also go to the website to learn more about the gaming-driven theme park, which offers a virtual tour of the park in both Japanese and English. You can go on that digital ride right here.

Not in Japan? Don't worry! More locations will also be opening up in the coming years, including the United States and Singapore parks for Nintendo lovers to enjoy. It's exciting to see Japan's doors opening soon, despite travel bans still in place for many areas in the world. While some areas are still experiencing spikes, other places in the world have the pandemic largely in the rearview mirror. Hopefully, the rest of the world will follow. If anything is going to get people moving to do their part, it's the possibility of a Super Nintendo World trip.

