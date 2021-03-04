News

Before Your Eyes Is An Emotional Adventure Game You Control By Blinking

by Marcus Stewart on Mar 04, 2021 at 03:45 PM

Before Your Eyes is a unique narrative adventure that you control by blinking your eyes. Yes, as in with your actual eyeballs. You're probably asking yourself "How the heck does that work?" Read on to find out what this eye-catching indie title has in store. 

The game is described as a “personal tale of self-discovery” as players embark on a journey guided by The Ferryman, a feline (or canine?) boat captain who shepherds departed souls to the afterlife. The debut trailer shows off various stages in one’s life, such as playing games with loved ones, traveling to other countries, and, eventually, death. To relive these memories, players must physically blink and those movements are detected by your webcam and registered as inputs. 

Blinking can move time forward by a few days or a few years. Certain interactions are also triggered by blinking, shown in the trailer when the Ferryman instructs players to blink over his hand or when viewing a photo album. The idea is that life is literally flashing before your eyes, and I can’t think of a more immersive and organic method of getting that point across. 

Before Your Eyes is the debut title by GoodbyeWorld Games, and was born from a 2014 prototype called Close Your, which won an Indiecade Developer’s Choice Award. The project is the brainchild of Will Hellwarth, founder and director at GoodbyeWorld Games. He and his team have spent the last several years expanding the intriguing premise into a full-fledged title, with Skybound Games of The Walking Dead fame handling publishing duties. 

“We’ve been working on this game since college—for the better part of a decade—so it’s really the definition of a labor of love,” said Oliver Lewin, game director and composer. 

If you want to know what it’s like to control a game using your peepers, keep a lookout for Before Your Eyes when it launches for PC via Steam on April 8. Meanwhile, you can click here to learn about Skybound's recent partnership on upcoming horror game, The Callisto Protocol. 

What do you think of Before Your Eyes' inventive approach to storytelling? Let us know in the comments! 

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Before Your Eyescover

Before Your Eyes

Platform:
PC
Release Date:

Popular Content

gamer culture
Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

gamer culture
Valheim Player Recreates Whiterun From Skyrim In-Game

Valheim Player Recreates Whiterun From Skyrim In-Game

News
EA Pledges Total Freedom For Studios With Game Development, Including Dragon Age, Titanfall, And More

EA Pledges Total Freedom For Studios With Game Development, Including Dragon Age, Titanfall, And More

Review
Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review – A New Hero Takes His Turn

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review – A New Hero Takes His Turn

News
Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

News
The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

News
New PS Now Games For March Include Infamous Second Son, World War Z, And More

New PS Now Games For March Include Infamous Second Son, World War Z, And More

opinion
Destiny 2 12-Player Glitch Accidentally Makes The Game Much Better

Destiny 2 12-Player Glitch Accidentally Makes The Game Much Better

gamer culture
Mass Effect Trilogy: Vinyl Collection 4LP Box Set Reveal Ahead Of Legendary Edition Release

Mass Effect Trilogy: Vinyl Collection 4LP Box Set Reveal Ahead Of Legendary Edition Release

report
Report: Nintendo Announcing 4K-Capable Switch Model With Bigger Screen This Year

Report: Nintendo Announcing 4K-Capable Switch Model With Bigger Screen This Year