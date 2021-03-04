An Open-World Dungeons & Dragons Game Is In Active Development

There is a lot happening in the world of Dungeons & Dragons currently. Following the news that actor Hugh Grant is set to play the role of the lead villain in the upcoming D&D movie, new information has arisen about yet another tabletop-inspired project in the works. As confirmed by Wizards of the Coast back in 2019, one of the "seven or eight" projects currently in development is an open-world game from Hidden Path Entertainment.

In a recent tweet, the studio confirmed the new game with a hiring notice. "We are in development on a AAA, third-person, open-world fantasy RPG that will be taking place inside the Dungeons & Dragons franchise," reads the tweet.

From the jobs postings listed, it's clear that a lot of resources are going into this open-world game. We already know about Larian's take with Baldur's Gate III and the upcoming revival of Dark Alliance (both set within the Forgotten Realms), but this new project looks to be something new entirely.

The new game will also be using Unreal Engine 4 for some of the "best" visual effects and simulations for the upcoming title. Also confirmed is that the dialogue will be fully voiced with the writers hired on needing to be versed in "narrative branching skills" for a "strong ensemble" cast.

Not a lot of other information is known at this time other than the game's existence, but it does make us excited to learn that there is a lot of support going into an open-world game within the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

What do you hope to see from the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons open-world game? Any particular storyline you're hoping for? Shout out those fandom thoughts and theories loud and proud in the comment section below.