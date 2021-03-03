News

Diablo II: Resurrected Will Have Two Alpha Tests For Players Pre-Launch

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 03, 2021 at 04:19 PM

During the virtual BlizzCon experience back in February, Blizzard Entertainment made an announcement that gave longtime Diablo fans pure joy. With Diablo II: Resurrected dropping sometime this year, fans of the action role-playing classic are eager to know when they can get their hands on the enhanced experience. While we don't have a release date quite yet, the company did confirm that there will be two Alpha play periods available for gamers to check out. 

With the help of Vicarious Visions, the upcoming Diablo II remaster will bring updated 3D graphics to the table as well as new art, more modernized textures, better audio, and improved lighting. Players can check out the improvements for themselves when the first Alpha test drops at an undisclosed date. For those that want to be in the know when the game's early access test period begins, Blizzard has opened up a way to opt-in on alerts for the second that signups goes live. For those interested, you can opt-in right here

The upcoming Diablo remaster allows players to once more pursue the Dark Wanderer as they battle it out against the hordes of Hell. The difference? Now Diablo fans can experience the journey of discovery in up to 4K 2160p on PC with the following features, according to Blizzard: 

  • Remastered graphics
  • Classic gameplay option, untouched (like Halo: The Master Chief Collection)
  • Updated Battle.net support
  • 3D lighting rendering 

The technical test will be PC-only but Diablo II: Resurrected itself will arrive on all platforms: PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. 

What are your thoughts on the revealed remaster with Diablo II: Resurrected? Between this and Diablo IV, the world of Sanctuary is going to be very active once more, which is exciting. You can also learn more about the newest Diablo tale with our exclusive coverage hub seen here

On
On
Off
Off
Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Diablo II: Resurrectedcover

Diablo II: Resurrected

Platform:
PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

gamer culture
Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

Funko Is Releasing An Awesome, Spoiler-Filled Line Of WandaVision Pops

Review
Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review – A New Hero Takes His Turn

Yakuza: Like A Dragon Review – A New Hero Takes His Turn

News
EA Pledges Total Freedom For Studios With Game Development, Including Dragon Age, Titanfall, And More

EA Pledges Total Freedom For Studios With Game Development, Including Dragon Age, Titanfall, And More

gamer culture
Valheim Player Recreates Whiterun From Skyrim In-Game

Valheim Player Recreates Whiterun From Skyrim In-Game

News
Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

Elden Ring Trailer Leaks, Blurry But Real

News
The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

The Borderlands Movie Has Found Its Tiny Tina

News
New PS Now Games For March Include Infamous Second Son, World War Z, And More

New PS Now Games For March Include Infamous Second Son, World War Z, And More

opinion
Destiny 2 12-Player Glitch Accidentally Makes The Game Much Better

Destiny 2 12-Player Glitch Accidentally Makes The Game Much Better

News
Genshin Impact&#039;s Hu Tao Revealed

Genshin Impact's Hu Tao Revealed

News
10 PlayStation Games We&#039;d Like To See On PC

10 PlayStation Games We'd Like To See On PC