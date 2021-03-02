News

Sold Out Silent Hill And The Last Of Us Vinyls Are Back

by Liana Ruppert on Mar 02, 2021 at 02:13 PM

Mondo, an online retailer that has become a beloved pop culture haven through the years, has just announced that the previously sold-out Silent Hill and The Last of Us vinyl soundtracks are back in stock come Wednesday. 

This site has offered a ton of gaming soundtracks in vinyl form but with all of the reboot rumors afoot regarding a possible new Silent Hill, it's easy to see why so many fans would be looking for anything to grab onto. I missed out myself on the first round of Silent Hill vinyl grabs, so when the company shared its latest restock alert, we just had to share: 

Just like with any restock at Mondo, the re-arrivals will be live on the site at 12:00 p.m. Central. The latest restocks include the original The Last of Us Part II 2XLP soundtrack, The Last of Us vol. 1 and vol. 2 2XLP, the original Silent Hill 2XLP, and Silent Hill 2 2XLP. 

If you're not familiar with the soundtracks above, or if you're looking to buy for a friend, we can't recommend Silent Hill 2's vinyl set enough. The music itself is stunning but the artwork by Sara Deck is hauntingly simplistic in a way that makes this an incredible collector's item for any fan.

The artwork of Ellie in The Last of Us Part II by Tula Lotay is also beyond incredible, with a colorful juxtaposition between the character herself, the violence around her, and the watercolor effect looming behind her. 

To learn more about the restocks on the way for Silent Hill, The Last of Us, and more, you can check out the official Mondo website right here

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

