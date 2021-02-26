News
    &bnsp;
6235827054001

Build A Mech Suit And Take On Giant Bugs In Stonefly

by Marcus Stewart on Feb 26, 2021 at 05:38 PM

Stonefly the eye-catching new project from Flight School Studios, makers behind the 2019 indie title Creature in the Well. The game blends two disparate yet inherently fun elements, armored mech suits and giant bugs, to create a neat looking adventure coming this summer. 

Stonefly centers Annika, a young but brilliant inventor who is on a quest to recover her father’s lost mech armor. To do so, Annika will have to do her best Tony Stark impersonation and craft an insect-like suit of armor of her own. Doing so involves gathering materials to craft into parts, which you’ll find scattered through the beautiful, hand-crafted forest. The sense of scale gives a sense that Annika is a small human in a big world, as she walks over street-sized branches and soars over leaves at least twice the size of her mech.  Or maybe she’s a normally proportioned human and the environment is just really, really huge. 

Players use their suit to battle a variety of oversized bugs, who are hungry for the same resources you’re trying to collect. Bugs come in all shapes and sizes and boast distinct behaviors and abilities, requiring unique strategies (like pushing them off ledges) to deal with them. Players can also adapt their suit to explore different types of environments and climates, such as cold areas. In addition to story missions, players can engage in exploration-focused side quests and timed challenges. Despite appearing more action-focused in style, Flight School Studio describes Stonefly as being a "chill and tranquil" adventure game. Be sure to check out the cinematic trailer in the header up top as well as the gameplay primer embedded in the story to see the game in action. 

Stonefly looks really neat, and while it wasn’t perfect, I enjoyed Creature in the Well enough to want to keep an eye on this one. Look for the game to arrive this summer to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC.

On
On
Off
Off
Marcus Stewart
Marcus Stewart
Associate Editor
Marcus is an avid gamer, giant wrestling nerd, and a connoisseur of 90's cartoons and obscure childhood references. The cat's out of the bagel now!
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Stoneflycover

Stonefly

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
2021

Popular Content

gamer culture
This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu&#039;s Cheeks

This Adorable Pokémon Charger Revives Your Phone With Pichu's Cheeks

News
It Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Teasing A Mass Effect Adaptation

It Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Teasing A Mass Effect Adaptation

gamer culture
New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

New Garrus Vakarian Statue Is Available To Pre-Order Ahead Of Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Pokémon Presents
New Pokémon Game Is An Open-World Story Set In Feudal-Style Sinnoh Region, Pokémon Legends Arceus

New Pokémon Game Is An Open-World Story Set In Feudal-Style Sinnoh Region, Pokémon Legends Arceus

News
New Report Paints A Dark Picture About Dying Light 2&#039;s Development

New Report Paints A Dark Picture About Dying Light 2's Development

News
Anthem 2.0 Canceled By BioWare

Anthem 2.0 Canceled By BioWare

Mod Corner
Best Valheim Mods To Take That Viking Adventure Even Further

Best Valheim Mods To Take That Viking Adventure Even Further

News
A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

A Twisted Metal TV Series Is Coming From The Writers Of Deadpool

Feature
Ranking Mortal Kombat&#039;s On-Screen Adaptations

Ranking Mortal Kombat's On-Screen Adaptations

Review
Ghosts &#039;N Goblins: Resurrection Review – The Beauty Of Nostalgia

Ghosts 'N Goblins: Resurrection Review – The Beauty Of Nostalgia