News

Subnautica: Below Zero Emerges This May On PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, And PC

by Brian Shea on Feb 25, 2021

The critically acclaimed Subnautica tasked players with exploring an oceanic planet in hopes of surviving, exploring, and uncovering myriad mysteries housed thereon. Subnautica: Below Zero has been in Early Access for more than two years, with updates arriving at a steady clip, but developer and publisher Unknown Worlds Entertainment today revealed that the full version is coming to consoles and PC on May 14.

Subnautica: Below Zero presents players with a similar situation, only this time, you're exploring the dangerous waters below the icy surface of the alien planet. The sequel offers an all-new story with a huge open world to explore with new technology at your disposal as you work to discover even more secrets beneath the surface. 

 

"Subnautica: Below Zero has grown and evolved based on community feedback in Early Access and we're excited to finally launch the full-blown sequel to Subnautica," president of Unknown Worlds Entertainment Ted Gill said in a press release. "After two years of implementing player feedback and adding new features and content, we're excited to welcome players back to the depths of Planet 4546B to find an all new experience on PC and console."

In addition to the launch of Subnautica: Below Zero on May 14, the original game will also launch on Switch for the first time. Switch players can pick up a physical bundle with both Subnautica and Subnautica: Below Zero for $59.99.

Subnautica: Below Zero arrives on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC/Mac (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on May 14 and costs $29.99.

Brian Shea
Brian Shea
Digital Editor
Brian has written about video games for over a decade across multiple publications. When he's not writing or gaming, he's usually listening to music, watching UFC, or hopelessly rooting for a Baltimore or D.C. sports team.
Products In This Article

Subnautica: Below Zerocover

Subnautica: Below Zero

Platform:
Switch, PC
Release Date:
2021 (Switch), 
TBA (PC)
Subnauticacover

Subnautica

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Release Date:
January 23, 2018 (PC), 
December 4, 2018 (PlayStation 4, Xbox One), 
2021 (Switch)

