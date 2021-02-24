News

It Looks Like Henry Cavill Is Teasing A Mass Effect Adaptation

by Liana Ruppert on Feb 24, 2021 at 03:12 PM

Henry Cavill has had his hands full with taking on the role of Geralt of Rivia in Netflix's The Witcher series, but it looks like he's already got his eyes on his next project. On the actor's Instagram, he teased a "secret" project he's working on. It didn't take the internet long before that secret was decoded, and what was discovered has Mass Effect fans excited. 

The buffed-up fellow nerd took to his social media account to tease fans with an image that is blurred out except for his face. Either he should know better by now or he was given the go-ahead to intentionally tease the news ahead of a potential reveal, but it was not hard at all to alter the image and see what the blurred text reads: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Henry Cavill (@henrycavill)

The clever folks over at GamePressure used a program called Frog Magic to decode the paper in the above photo. Using that, they were able to uncover words like Reaper, Cerberus, Tali'Zorah, and Geth. While Reaper is something that could apply to anything, I think it's fair to say that Tali'Zorah, the world's best Quarian, is a pretty solid indicator that this is teasing a Mass Effect-related project.

We've known that a Mass Effect film has been on the table for years now under the helm of Legendary, but it has been in development hell for a long time. Which is good, because a movie for a game series like this, especially if we're adapting Shepard's story, has way too many factors that should absolutely not be crammed into a film format. We even broke down in detail why this type of adaptation wouldn't work, but how a TV show could. You can read more about our thoughts on that with our previous coverage here, but the important thing is this: this is a blatant teaser. Does this mean a reveal is coming soon? 

Well, not so fast. While those words were lifted from the page, one writer at the site noticed that it looks pretty cut and paste from the Wikipedia page of Mass Effect 3, which crams in all of those aforementioned keywords into one itty bitty paragraph. That being said, it is a stack of papers so unless he's taking trolling to a whole new level, this could be exciting news for fans of the BioWare franchise. Especially with the Mass Effect Legendary Edition right around the corner

[Source: Instagram via GamePressure, @Shinobi]

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Mass Effect Legendary Editioncover

Mass Effect Legendary Edition

Platform:
PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC
Release Date:

