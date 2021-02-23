Xbox Games With Gold March 2021 Free Games Revealed

The Xbox Games With Gold February 2021 lineup is still available for those interested in the freebies available this month. Still, for those looking forward to what's next, Microsoft has revealed what the Xbox Games With Gold March 2021 lineup looks like. Just like every month, March will offer a select few free titles for Xbox Live and Game Pass Ultimate members to enjoy. Whether you want to become a pirate or fight in the llama apocalypse, here are the free games on the way next month for Games With Gold.

The latest lineup doesn't pack quite the punch that the current month has, but it does have a llama apocalypse (so that's cool). While I haven't checked out Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse myself, the fact that it's free gives me an excuse to try out such a wild concept, which honestly sounds weird enough to be awesome. Port Royale is a solid try for those that like a good ol' fashioned pirate adventure.

For the full list of available titles next month:

Warface: Breakout ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse ($14.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15

Metal Slug 3 ($9.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15

Port Royale 3 ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31

Just like with the PlayStation Plus lineup, to get the free titles seen above an Xbox Live membership is required. So long as that membership remains active, the games are yours to keep. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also will have access to these free games since the Live membership is included in that package.

Thoughts on the latest freebie month for Xbox Games With Gold this march? What would you like to see Microsoft add next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!