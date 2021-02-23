News

Xbox Games With Gold March 2021 Free Games Revealed

by Liana Ruppert on Feb 23, 2021 at 11:21 AM

The Xbox Games With Gold February 2021 lineup is still available for those interested in the freebies available this month. Still, for those looking forward to what's next, Microsoft has revealed what the Xbox Games With Gold March 2021 lineup looks like. Just like every month, March will offer a select few free titles for Xbox Live and Game Pass Ultimate members to enjoy. Whether you want to become a pirate or fight in the llama apocalypse, here are the free games on the way next month for Games With Gold. 

Xbox Games With Gold March 2021 free games 

The latest lineup doesn't pack quite the punch that the current month has, but it does have a llama apocalypse (so that's cool). While I haven't checked out Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse myself, the fact that it's free gives me an excuse to try out such a wild concept, which honestly sounds weird enough to be awesome. Port Royale is a solid try for those that like a good ol' fashioned pirate adventure. 

For the full list of available titles next month: 

  • Warface: Breakout ($19.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 31
  • Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse ($14.99 ERP): Available March 16 to April 15
  • Metal Slug 3 ($9.99 ERP): Available March 1 to 15
  • Port Royale 3 ($19.99 ERP): Available March 16 to 31

Just like with the PS Plus free games, an active Xbox Live membership is required to claim the latest free games. The best part regarding these programs? These games are free, so if you don't like them, simply uninstall and nothing in your world changes dramatically other than a few lost moments. Simplicity is nice sometimes.

Just like with the PlayStation Plus lineup, to get the free titles seen above an Xbox Live membership is required. So long as that membership remains active, the games are yours to keep. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members also will have access to these free games since the Live membership is included in that package. 

Thoughts on the latest freebie month for Xbox Games With Gold this march? What would you like to see Microsoft add next? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below! 

Liana Ruppert
Liana Ruppert
Associate Editor
With an arguably unhealthy obsession with Dragon Age and Mass Effect, Liana is wildly passionate about all things in the gaming community. From shooters, to RPGs, if it's out - she's playing it. She's also likely to die from hoarding gaming collectibles.
Email Twitter

Products In This Article

Warface: Breakoutcover

Warface: Breakout

Platform:
PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Release Date:
Metal Slug XXcover

Metal Slug XX

Platform:
PSP
Release Date:
Port Royale 3cover

Port Royale 3

Platform:
PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, PC
Release Date:

